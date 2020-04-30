For more than 50 years, Planned Parenthood health centers have been providing the care and education that Oregonians have come to depend on, and in these uncertain times staff continue to make sure that care and information remain accessible.
From Central Oregon to the Rogue Valley to Portland, Planned Parenthood’s trusted providers are doing what they do best: serving patients with high-quality, affordable and essential reproductive health care. Newly launched telehealth programs allow patients to access services from the privacy of their home by phone or through private and secure video conferencing.
In solidarity, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon and our PAC are committed to electing leaders who will expand, not dismantle, health care access. As the leading advocate for sexual and reproductive health in Oregon, we know that health care means nothing in communities that are not able to access it.
Oregonians deserve access to care that meets them where they are: on their phone, on their computer or in a health center. That is what we are fighting for.
As our state grapples with the global pandemic, it’s clearer than ever that we need leaders in Salem who can act with calmness and clarity, who base their decisions on facts and science and who work to expand access to health care instead of working to undermine it.
The extremists at Oregon Right To Life and their allies in the Legislature are exploiting the fear and urgency of this moment to push their agenda to ban abortion. These are the same politicians who have been working to erode access for decades.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to rule in June on a case that could make the protections of Roe v. Wade virtually meaningless. Abortion access is hanging on by a thread in this country, and this decision could deal the final blow for millions of Americans.
And it’s not just access to abortion that is at risk under this court. In May, it will hear a case about a Trump administration policy that could allow virtually any boss and any university to deny their employees and students insurance coverage for birth control.
It is deeply concerning that, in 2020, we are still debating whether people can access birth control — health care that 9 in 10 women will use in our lifetimes. These rules are not about health care — they are an ideological attack on our rights.
How will Oregon respond? Will health centers be able to remain open and weather the COVID-19 storm? We are doing everything we can to advocate for the needed resources to ensure Oregonians can visit a Planned Parenthood near them.
Oregonians want real solutions and real leaders that will put an end to political attacks against basic health care. In the 2018 election, Oregonians soundly defeated the anti-abortion Ballot Measure 106, because they believe everyone should be able to decide when and whether to become a parent — no matter how much money they have or how they’re insured.
The stakes for our cause have never been higher, but this victory shows unwavering support. We can and we must elect more reproductive health champions to keep Oregon on the frontlines of access and to ensure that we remain a haven state for safe, legal abortion even if Roe v. Wade is weakened.
Elected officials should be focused on responding to the crisis at hand. Right now, people are just trying to survive. The last thing they need to worry about is a politician trying to take away their health care.
That is why you need to vote. When your ballot arrives, it is your chance to vote for supporters of reproductive freedom. This pandemic cannot take away our voice when we need it most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.