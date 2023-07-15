Allow me to share my story, one that may offer a fresh perspective on the ongoing e-bike controversy in our beloved city. As a 27-year-old native Oregonian and a professional residing in Bend, my upbringing revolved around soccer, competitive running, and mountain biking in the McDonald Forest trails of Corvallis. My passion for fitness and movement led me to pursue a kinesiology degree at Oregon State University.
At the age of 19, my life took an unexpected turn when I was diagnosed with a cardiac condition that could potentially lead to sudden cardiac death during high-exertional exercise. This discovery came after the tragic loss of my uncle, who passed away while mountain biking on the very same trails where I spent my childhood running and riding (there is a plaque for my uncle, Brian Smits, off of road 612 near the top of Lower Horse Trail in Corvallis). Unbeknownst to him, he, too, harbored this genetic cardiac condition.
Upon discovering that I shared the same cardiomyopathy as my late uncle, I had to relinquish running and mountain biking, embarking on a journey to redefine my identity. Any competitive athlete understands the emotions associated with such a loss, even if it stems from a temporary injury. Regardless of one’s chosen activity, the feeling of performing at one’s maximum potential is unparalleled.
A few years ago, my mother, who also shares the same genetic condition, acquired an e-mountain bike, which prompted me to give it a try. The sheer joy of being able to ride trails “normally” once again overwhelmed me in the best way. Likewise, my father, who manages atrial fibrillation and relies on medication to maintain a low heart rate, seamlessly transitioned from being an avid acoustic rider to embracing an e-bike. The assistive power allowed him to conquer mountains on his bike once more.
The underlying message here is that there exist countless reasons why individuals might opt for an e-bike. However, in Bend, our current trail regulations do not extend a warm welcome to those seeking to ride bikes equipped with pedal-assistive technology, regardless of their motivations. Consequently, I am deferring the purchase of my own e-mountain bike, eagerly anticipating the day when I can pedal an assistive bike through Bend’s trails without violating any rules. My aspiration is not to set new Strava records, outpace fellow riders uphill, or cause harm to our existing trails. My sole desire is to relish our breathtaking state, embark on rides with my husband, and engage in an activity I once adored — albeit with a little assistance to preserve my health and life.
By sharing my personal journey, I hope to foster a deeper understanding that the e-bike community comprises individuals with diverse reasons for seeking access to our trails. Despite my “invisible disability,” I long to participate as fully as anyone else. I extend my gratitude to you for taking the time to read my story.
