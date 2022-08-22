Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

It is critically important to understand why Liz Cheney lost her Republican primary bid in Wyoming for reelection to the U.S. House of Representative considering that she is one of the most conservative members of the House. She lost because of her opposition to Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection and his unsuitability to run for the presidency in 2024.

Her decision to defy Trump was based the primacy of her loyalty to the U.S. Constitution and her wish to preserve democracy over fidelity to the clan leader. She refused to take a knee to the emperor. That got me thinking of how important the fidelity to the cult of Trump has caused his tribal members to ignore Trump’s anti-democratic dysfunction — what David Andress calls “cultural dementia.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Roger A. Sabbadini is an emeritus professor of biology at San Diego State University and lives in Bend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.