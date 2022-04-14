As arid conditions persist for the third consecutive year, Central Oregon is now firmly in the grip of exceptional drought. Even though we are months away from the hottest, driest conditions we’ll see this year, Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook Counties have already requested emergency drought relief from the state.
It isn’t enough to rely on temporary or voluntary conservation efforts to respond to the unfolding disaster. It’s too little too late.
It is time for our elected officials to fix Oregon’s antiquated water distribution system (Bulletin Editorial, March 17). Reform of our water laws needs to be a priority in the next legislative session, beginning January 2023.
Oregon created a big problem by granting more water rights than water was available in our rivers. The system is badly over-appropriated and there simply isn’t enough water left in the Deschutes River to support a healthy environment.
In fact, over 90% of the water is pulled out of the river and diverted through irrigation canals during the summer.
It’s easy to assume that most of that water goes to support working farms and ranchers, but that isn’t true. Many of the issued water rights do not serve a commercial agricultural purpose, as evidenced by the negative net farm income in Deschutes County reported by the US Department of Agriculture.
Ironically, many of the working farms and ranches that are engaged in real agricultural production hold junior water rights, meaning they cannot get enough water throughout the growing season. Meanwhile, “hobby” farms with senior water rights, or landowners that irrigate but do not produce crops, receive more water than they need. This year is turning out to be another disaster for farmers and reveals our distorted water priorities.
The problem is three-fold. First, our river cannot provide enough water for the over-supply of the issued water rights. Second, water rights are not distributed in a way that meets our region’s agricultural and ecological demands. Third, the way Oregon regulates “beneficial use” of water encourages wasteful irrigation practices.
Under the ongoing drought, the Deschutes River faces serious threats; the river is last in the water priority line. The flows are reduced to a trickle as water is drained, shrinking physical habitat and increasing the temperatures of the artificially shallow water. These high temperatures create lethal conditions for fish.
This needs to be our last season of water scarcity. It’s time for reform.
First, Oregon needs to modify how “beneficial use” of water is defined, monitored, and regulated. Currently, if a land parcel with irrigation rights appears green in aerial photos, it is deemed compliant with beneficial water use. This incentivizes wasteful watering of expansive lawns or pastures even during exceptional drought.
Instead, properties that hold state-issued water rights should be required to put it to a real agricultural use or let it go to those who can.
Second, we need to adopt a permanent system for sharing water among districts. This system needs to expedite water movement from senior districts, like Central Oregon Irrigation District, to junior districts, like North Unit Irrigation District, and back into the Deschutes River.
Finally, it goes without question that we need to meet the minimum needs of the river. This must be our priority to ensure that there is water available for natural systems. Legislation must establish scientifically backed minimum flows in all rivers and streams even under drought conditions. River ecosystems, and the wildlife that depend on them, don’t have the ability to forego water for a season.
Let’s put a water management system in place that reduces waste, allows water to move quickly to keep our commercial farms in production, and guarantees minimum river flows to support healthy habitats for people, fish, and wildlife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.