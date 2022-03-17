There are so many things going on in our world, it seems the last thing we citizens need to worry about is that a designated county park will be demolished and blown up to create a parking lot.
Some in the community may have heard about Worrell Wayside and wonder what’s up or maybe just, what is it? Where is this county park? Why would county commissioners vote 2-1 to “redevelop” Worrell Wayside into a parking lot at an estimated cost of $2.5-$2.8 million? One commissioner voted to demolish the park because it is the cheapest option for adding parking spaces. Another thinks a “redesign” would create a sense of place.
This “rockpile” (as referenced by a commissioner) is a unique 1.29 acre natural area in the heart of downtown Bend. It is unique because of its geology, native vegetation, location and home to watchable wildlife.
It is not contributing to night sky pollution; it is not contributing to the need for irrigating the entire park, and it is not contributing to the heat sink of nearby existing black top surfaced parking lots. It is contributing to a little piece of natural open space, a refuge for people, and a place to observe and explore a remnant of what our town looked like before it was paved and developed.
The hard work is done. It was proclaimed a park by the County Commission 25 years ago in 1997. One would think that would be a fairly good promise to the citizens of Deschutes County that this will be a place handed down for generations to enjoy. Admittedly that also comes with the need to maintain the trails, benches and tables, add some native plants where needed, and maybe a trash can. This can be accomplished with a far less expensive budget option than the one recently approved by excavating it, blowing it up, paving it with black top, lighting it, and planting a bunch of nonnative plants and lawn that need irrigation for more than $2.5 million.
If additional parking spaces are needed for the county campus, we citizens really need proof. What is the future plan for the county campus driving the need for additional parking? We have been told the courthouse expansion will create a need for additional parking; however, to date there is no design or plan dictating required additional parking for the future courthouse. Recently a north county campus was acquired in Redmond by Deschutes County. This will create an opportunity for some county services to be available in Redmond. It could also free up facility space and parking needs on the Bend campus. Additionally commissioners approved remote working opportunities for some employees so they won’t need a place to park.
Ask your elected county commissioners why they want to blow up an existing park and turn it into a parking lot? It is estimated the mass excavation and blasting would require the removal of 34,700 cubic yards or 3,470 10-yard dump-truck loads to get Worrell Park flattened enough to create space for 68 additional parking spaces.
Worrell Wayside is a unique remnant of naturalness surrounded by a county campus of offices, parking lots, and courthouse. How did this park become so vulnerable that it can be taken away from us for parking? Your elected county commissioners can be reached by email at citizeninput@deschutes.org; you can visit a weekly commissioner meeting on Wednesday mornings; you can leave a voicemail at 541-385-1734; and/or write a letter.
A group of citizens are holding monthly events at Worrell Wayside to raise awareness about this park we would lose forever. Join us Sunday, March 20 between 1:30 and 4 p.m. at the park (1236 NW Wall St.). Come explore your little park and join in the effort to save Worrell.
