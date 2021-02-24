I am writing in response to the column by City Councilor Melanie Kebler calling for “parking reform.” I’m a liberal Democrat and Kebler voter but now question whether our new “blue wave” city councilors, with post-graduate degrees but notably less private sector experience than their predecessors, are capable of tackling the pressing issues facing Bend.
Having fled California because well-meaning, well-educated, progressive politicians like Kebler failed to address out -of -control traffic, housing costs and homelessness, I feel compelled to sound the alarm — be very afraid when your elected leaders do things to make life worse for constituents and local businesses in pursuit of abstract social justice goals, as Kebler is doing here.
For those who had trouble deciphering the progressive euphemisms and jargon in Kebler’s column, I’ll translate what she means by “parking reform:” Kebler wants to improve traffic by making it harder to use a car — in the hope that if driving becomes too difficult, people will drive less and traffic will magically disappear.
To accomplish this, Kebler would implement paid parking or remove parking altogether in popular areas, such as downtown Bend. Kebler would also eliminate minimum parking requirements for new developments and let the “market” decide how much is appropriate. Kebler would then use parking revenue to create slush funds (“parking benefit districts”) to finance pet projects (“other great things.”)
To those skeptical of Kebler’s claim that by making people’s lives worse she will actually make them better, she assures us that “it can be hard to see the bigger picture” — the implication being that she can. I disagree — and here is how I see the “bigger picture”:
First, if Kebler wants a “sustainable,” “equitable,” “connected” future for Bend, then importing her shortsighted anti-car mindset from Portland is the wrong answer. I’ve lived in and traveled to many places where car ownership is unnecessary. I’m shocked this needs to be said, but Bend is not one of those places.
The city requires things like minimum parking precisely because the “market” is incapable of doing so. With an acute housing shortage, someone will live in whatever developers are allowed to build. Apartment residents won’t give up cars because they don’t have parking — they’ll just park in the surrounding neighborhood. Downtown businesses like Dudley’s Bookshop or Smith Rock Records, already threatened by Amazon, will lose business when customers choose free shipping over paid parking.
Kebler presumably opposes fossil fuels, not cars. Well, in the “bigger picture” the future is electric — and the city should want Bend residents zipping around town in zero emission vehicles charged with locally generated solar power. If Kebler gets her way, though, only homeowners with chargers could own an electric vehicle — which hardly seems “equitable.” The city should ensure all future residents can own an EV by putting charging stations on public property and incentivizing builders to do so on private property — in both apartments and single-family homes.
Second, if Kebler wants to lower housing costs, she should get to work expanding the urban growth boundary to increase the supply of buildable land. This will have a far greater impact on housing affordability than waiving code requirements that protect the quality of life of all Bend residents.
Lastly, Kebler’s proposal is a slap in the face to the overwhelming majority of her constituents who approved the transportation bond. Bend voters clearly want the city to invest in vehicular transport – not impede it. We even provided a funding source and a “to do” list to prevent future elected officials like Kebler from overriding the will of the voters with their own pet policy prerogatives.
I’ve tried to heed the advice of long time residents to not turn my new home into my old one — unfortunately, it seems that Bend natives like Kebler are hellbent on turning Bend into California on their own. For Bend’s sake, let’s hope she doesn’t get her way.
