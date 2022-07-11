Psilocybin therapy will become legal in Oregon next year. Despite 53% of Deschutes County voters supporting the initiative, our county commissioners are now considering an opt out. I believe — and the scientific research supports — that such an opt out would not be in the best interests of Central Oregonians.
I first learned about psilocybin through my work in end-of-life care. About 20 years ago, Johns Hopkins University researchers wondered if psilocybin could help with cancer patients’ anxiety and depression. The results were astonishing: After just one session, the patients experienced a statistically significant reduction in anxiety and an improvement in mood. Amazingly, several reported no longer fearing death.
That study and others like it led to a tsunami of new research in mental health conditions. Dozens of studies from respected institutions such as Johns Hopkins, New York University and the University of California have shown remarkable improvements in people with major depression, drug and alcohol addiction, and nicotine dependence. One study even showed that a single psilocybin session was four times more effective than FDA-approved anti-depressants.
I’ve worked in the pharmaceutical/biotech industry for over 20 years and results like these are extraordinary. Even more significantly, sustained relief often occurs after just one session and the evidence suggests that psilocybin is not addictive.
We’re learning more each year about who might benefit from this therapy. According to clinicaltrials.gov, a resource maintained by the National Library of Medicine and the National Institutes of Health, there are currently more than 40 ongoing psilocybin studies, including ones for drug addiction, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, anorexia, migraines, alcohol addiction, nicotine dependence and Alzheimer’s disease. Our veterans may benefit too. The Veterans Affairs Department is conducting research on the use of psilocybin and similar therapies in depression, PTSD and related conditions.
As with any therapy, safety is a critical consideration. The data from the past 20 years overwhelmingly show that psilocybin is safe and effective when administered by a trained professional during a facilitated session. This is exactly what the Oregon Health Authority rules require for anyone wishing to access this treatment. For example, unlike cannabis, which can be purchased at any one of Oregon’s 700+ retail stores, psilocybin will only be available through a facilitated session at a licensed service center. The typical experience will consist of a prep session followed by an administration session in which the drug is taken and the client is monitored. A follow up integration session to discuss the experience is recommended but not required.
To be clear, psilocybin is not a panacea. Yet given the unprecedented mental health crisis in our country and the urgent need for new and effective therapies, it is far too promising to ignore. An opt out for our county as suggested by the commissioners would mean that psilocybin growers and service centers would not be allowed to operate within unincorporated Deschutes County.
I believe that this does a disservice to Central Oregonians.
Not everyone suffering from depression, addiction or PTSD will want to try psilocybin and that is fine. But creating additional hurdles to a promising therapy when the need is so great goes against the commissioners’ responsibility to support the health and well-being of our community.
The commissioners frequently talk about the importance of mental and behavioral health services for our community. This is a chance for them to show whether it is truly a priority.
County residents can have a say in whether this goes to the ballot in November. I encourage anyone who feels strongly about this issue to contact our commissioners at board@deschutes.org and to attend the public hearings on July 13th at 2:00pm or 5:30pm.
