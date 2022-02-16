In the Feb. 5 Bulletin, a Bloomberg news article appeared by reporter Laura Bliss with the title, “Cut back trees by 80%, study suggests.” The primary research paper by Malcolm North and co-workers argued that removing that level of trees would mitigate wildfires, drought, and insect infestation and would be beneficial for forest health. The journal article provided evidence that competition among conifers is reduced when the density of trees falls below ~35% the maximum carrying capacity of that ecosystem. This is a perfectly reasonable conclusion – at low tree density, there would be more sunlight, water, and soil nutrients for an individual tree, as there would be less competition for key resources. Unfortunately, some would go beyond the scope of this study to make unsound scientific conclusions and policy recommendations for managing forestland.
It would be an inappropriate extrapolation of the findings to advise that we cut down 80% of the trees to save the forest as suggested by the Bloomberg news account. This would be misguided and quite illogical. It’s like the warped irony of hubris expressed during the Vietnam war by an unnamed U.S. Army officer speaking to Associated Press reporter Peter Arnett as he rationalized the U.S. air assault on Ben Tre: “We had to destroy the village in order to save it.”
Other implications on forest management may be unsound and counterproductive to the health of our forests and to efforts of mitigating climate change. According to the Assoc. of Oregon Loggers, there are 30 million acres of forestland in Oregon, 65% of which are in public hands (State and National Forest). Even if it were feasible to remove 80% of trees in Oregon in time to help mitigate climate change, the amount of lost carbon sequestration capability would be catastrophic. Ongoing carbon capture would be lost by killing the living trees, in addition to the loss of carbon already stored in the harvested trees. Less than 40% of forested trees end up as usable lumber stored in that form. The remainder is lost in timber harvesting through logging and mill residue. The common practice of burning slash piles on site or in biomass plants immediately releases the formerly-stored carbon as the greenhouse gas CO2. Other carbon is left on the forest floor as debris and will be slowly, but eventually, released as methane and CO2 by decomposition processes. According to Beverly Law of OSU, “Of the accumulated carbon harvested from west coast U.S. forests since 1900, 65% has returned to the atmosphere while only 19% is in long-lived wood products, and the remaining 16% is in landfills. That is, 81% of the wood removed from west coast forests since 1900 has been emitted to the atmosphere as carbon dioxide or is in landfills.”
The journal authors also argued that dramatically reducing the number of trees (presumably by timber harvesting) would reduce the risks of wildfire. Yes, there would be fewer trees to burn if you cut most of them down. However, the loss of canopy and increased wind penetration could have the opposite effect in contributing to desiccation, bark beetle infestation, and the resulting wildfire spread.
The suggested decimation of forest density goes well beyond the forest management practices currently in place, such as prescribed burns and thinning. Thinning is not appropriate for all forested areas and is not effective without implementing other practices. Even these more modest practices are highly debated in academic forestry circles. Many scientists argue that thinning and prescribed burns only reduce wildfire risks when strategically performed at limited wildland-urban boundaries and not in remote wilderness areas where human management can do little to prevent or fight climate-driven megafires and where wind is a major contributor to the conflagrations. Moreover, it is rare for even a catastrophic megafire to burn 80% of the affected forest. Most trees survive.
The wisest policy recommendation might be to limit forest management to wildland-urban boundaries and let the natural carbon sequestration process of our vast forest network reduce atmospheric CO2 and help mitigate climate change. Even this policy should be debated in open scientific forums recognizing the complexity of the problem without jumping to unfounded conclusions that could be used to justify the harvest of large acres of forests for timber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.