At the core of dentistry is a desire to take care of people — a role that has become all the more important during the pandemic. We know that access to dental care reduces the number of people who may otherwise seek treatment in emergency rooms and urgent care facilities, freeing our overburdened hospitals to focus on treating COVID-19 and saving lives.
Over the past year, Oregon dentists have embraced new ways of connecting with patients to ensure access to care, including through teledentistry, and new ways of supporting the state, such as by donating vast amounts of personal protective equipment to protect front-line health care workers. Gov. Kate Brown noted in a March 2020 press release that dentists led efforts to gather and donate their practices’ masks, gloves and face shields for hospital workers and emergency responders across the state.
Dentists have also been helping to administer the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, thanks to legislation the Oregon Dental Association spearheaded in partnership with Oregon Health and Science University in 2019.
But while we have expanded our abilities to meet Oregonians’ needs in this challenging time, there’s much more to be done.
At a time when access to health care is more critical than ever, our state suffered funding cuts to Medicaid dental benefits, a crucial safety net for vulnerable Oregonians. With limited resources, our state leaders must now focus on proven solutions providing Oregonians with equitable, high-quality care, such as integrated and school-based services, and support health care providers who accept Medicaid patients or operate in remote, rural and other underserved communities.
That’s why Oregon dentists and our partners are supporting comprehensive legislation in 2021 that will begin to address these challenges while laying the foundation for stronger, more efficient and equitable care for decades to come.
The bipartisan Dental Management and Delivery Act, or DMD Act, would expand Oregon’s Cover All Kids program, adding dental benefits to free health coverage for many children in the state. It would also continue removing obstacles to make access to care more convenient for Oregonians, offering additional support to make sure dentists can afford to operate in remote areas and treat as many Medicaid patients as possible. And it would initiate an analysis of Oregon’s Medicaid reimbursement system, helping future legislators understand some of the biggest obstacles to ensuring Medicaid-eligible Oregonians receive regular dental care.
Underlying all of these initiatives is a focus on health equity.
Health equity, according to the Institute of Medicine, means providing care that “does not vary in quality because of personal characteristics such as gender, ethnicity, geographic location, and socioeconomic status.” This means programs targeting health equity should not simply focus on access to care, but must also ensure equity in the quality of that care for all Oregonians, including Black, Indigenous, people of color and rural communities.
Oregon dentists support the Tribal Scholarship for Equity in Dental and Medical Education as a step toward achieving this goal.
This bill would help members of Oregon tribes attend OHSU tuition-free and join the next generation of dentists and medical doctors in our state.
Legislators have an opportunity to create a new, stronger foundation for dental care by supporting the DMD Act in the 2021 session. Together, we’re making great strides in unprecedented times, and together we can ensure all Oregonians have access to equitable health care when they need it most.
