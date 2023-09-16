My nephew’s daughter was seven years old when she learned the truth about Santa. I remember the photo of Mika: crestfallen, forlorn, bereft. In a snap, the happy figure of her childhood evaporated as Santa fell from the sky.
I wonder if this demythologizing of Santa is, for many, the first encounter with disillusionment. How could we have believed such a thing? How could those we trust have deceived us for so long? Why does the whole world seem to conspire in that holiday lie?
Though as adults we may smile at this awakening, the feeling can still be very unsettling, as if an important pillar of our young world was pulled out from under us. But it is a step on the path of separating truth from falsehood.
Later, if we want to mature in our religious faith, we must separate the grand stories from reliable and factual history. While we may not always be able to identify the factual parts, we can reveal and remove the shiny façades of powerful myths. The creation of the earth in six calendar days? A 40-day rainstorm that floods the whole earth? A resurrected Jesus floating bodily up into the sky?
To transform the power of stories we once held as fact into meaning and metaphor is a difficult — even painful — process. It moves us out of a childlike and credulous worldview, into an engagement of life that invites us to think for ourselves.
I feel a sincere sympathy for my fellow Americans who have experienced a deep disillusionment in the last couple of years. For example: many people, inspired by political charisma, became convinced that the 2020 presidential election was neither free nor fair, and that the results should be overturned. However, in the absence of any credible evidence to support this claim, it became difficult for some who were previously convinced to maintain that position.
Santa keeps falling from the sky.
The sympathy I feel is one of patience and goodwill, having undergone my own painful disillusionments. Since my youth I have leaned toward more traditionally liberal views. For instance, I remember being in 2nd grade when miscegenation laws were declared unconstitutional, and from those tender years felt very positive about interracial marriage. But then learning of the violence and hatred suffered by fellow Americans who sought to enjoy that constitutional freedom has been painfully disappointing. Who are we, America?
For decades, as I grew in my decidedly liberal views, I always held a quiet respect for the conservative views of my parents. While liberals would push the envelope — breaking up the hard soil of tradition to allow new growth, new ideas, a way to improve the lives of more Americans — the conservatives, I thought, would “hold the center.” But now it seems that many of those same conservatives nurture a mindset that denies facts and perpetuates a lie that has the power to uproot “the center” and make America unrecognizable.
