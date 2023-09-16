Fake santa
My nephew’s daughter was seven years old when she learned the truth about Santa. I remember the photo of Mika: crestfallen, forlorn, bereft. In a snap, the happy figure of her childhood evaporated as Santa fell from the sky.

I wonder if this demythologizing of Santa is, for many, the first encounter with disillusionment. How could we have believed such a thing? How could those we trust have deceived us for so long? Why does the whole world seem to conspire in that holiday lie?

Chela Sloper lives in Bend.

