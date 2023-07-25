My personal opinion is that e-bikes ridden by reasonably mature riders pose no significant issues in almost all biking venues. The one exception is singletrack trails. In order to explain the problem with respect to single tracks requires a little bit of high school physics.
Before we get into that, perhaps a little history.
I got my first handmade “mountain” bike in 1982. That steel-frame, 35-plus pound bike is now in the Marin Museum of Bicycling.
Technology soon took over so that mountain bikes became lighter and the development of front and rear suspensions took off.
Today there are actually 22-pound mountain bikes available for perhaps $12,000. A perfectly reasonable question would inquire why lowering by a single pound would be worth thousands of dollars. Say a rider with a superlight bike drinks a pint of water with the resulting bike/rider weight adding back a pound.
Some physics can explain why there is a difference.
Let’s look at a simple climb. One very interesting climb is Mt. Haleakala in Maui. Being a volcano, the slope of the surface is almost constant with an 11,000-foot climb over about 30 miles of distance, or about 7 degrees. Now on a climb like this there are only two forces acting on the bike/rider combo, gravity pulling down (backward) and the gyroscopic stability of rotating wheels keeping the combo upright. The heavier the combo, the faster the minimum speed required to keep upright, and the harder the climb against gravity. The extra weight by itself makes little difference to climbing effort with respect only to gravity. What does make some difference is the “Moment-of inertia” of the wheel assemblies. The heavier the wheels, the slower the rotation required to keep the bike upright.
A simple example: On an uphill ride with standard wheels note the lowest speed required to stay upright. Now switch to fat tire assemblies and observe how much the minimum speed is lowered even though the weight has somewhat increased.
(This phenomenon explains why a 700-pound motorcycle can slow to walking speed due to its massive wheels.)
A few years back it became obvious that I could no longer keep up with the group mountain bike riders, and soloing most trails was getting more difficult. After researching the e-bike offerings I found an e-bike with front suspension, middrive (motor in the crank) weighing about 50 pounds.
Over at Phil’s complex, I ran into some familiar faces who, more or less, didn’t object to my riding some trails. Now, here comes the physics. The added weight of the combo at sharp turns and switchbacks brings into play centrifugal force.
The added weight of the motorized bike lowers the center of gravity so that initiating and stopping turns is much more difficult, while at the same time maintaining enough speed to keep the bike upright. All this while the bike simultaneously faces the outward centrifugal force. The only “benefit” provided by the motor during uphill turns and switchbacks is the ability to provide the added speed required to keep the combo upright; however, this ability can damage the track because of the bike or rider’s feet sliding into the stopped (stalled) turn.
Forest and fire trails and roads are great venues for e-bikes when just exploring, rather than exercise, is the aim.
Remember, though, that the battery gives you only so much range. The last thing you would want is to manually have to pedal a 50-pound bike back home.
Conclusion: Electric mountain bikes should be highly discouraged on singletrack trails; they can be a danger to the rider, cause some trail damage as well as be an obstacle to others attempting to pass and/or maintain their own momentum and speed.
