I was glad to see that many other Bulletin readers felt the same way I did about the article discussing Mr. Surrett’s criminal history. When I saw that headline it felt like a gut punch, not because he’d committed crimes almost 30 years ago, but that the Bulletin chose to plaster this information on the front page. Mr. Surrett’s criminal past had no bearing on his heroic attempt to stop the Safeway shooter, resulting in his own loss of life. Literally, I felt a physical shock of surprise and anger when I saw the article.
Your attempt to justify printing this news was lame, to say the least. Newspapers always pick and choose what they are going to report. I would definitely have preferred that this aspect of Mr. Surrett’s background not be reported. It had absolutely no bearing on what he did the day of the shooting. You state that it “came to light” that Mr. Surrett spent 10 years in prison for sex crimes. I would have preferred the Bulletin ignore that completely because it had nothing to do with this man’s heroic act. To me, it seems the information was published because shocking news generates readers, which generates revenue for the paper.
If it had “come to light” that Mr. Surrett was an Eagle Scout, or had performed some other heroic act 30 years ago, that would have been relevant background to what he did at the Safeway store. It would have shown the readers that he had always been a brave and caring man of integrity. Newspapers always choose what to report and what to leave out. If an individual is running for public office, for example, looking into his or her past history would be relevant. People running for office know they are going to be scrutinized more thoroughly in an effort toward full transparency. Voters need full and accurate information in order to make their choice.
Of course life is not black and white. That doesn’t mean Mr. Surrett’s unsavory past has to be proclaimed to all of Central Oregon. He served his time, paid his debt to society, and appears to have been reformed. He appears to have lived a productive and better life. He is dead, and unable to defend himself, and his heroism is forever besmirched by his past misdeeds being made public — for no reason that I can determine.
You claim to have shown restraint in regard to naming the shooter, but did not do so for Mr. Surrett, who was a hero. That is so disgusting! It isn’t a stretch to think that perhaps someone else with a checkered past, having seen this article, might hesitate to step forward in the next mass shooting for fear of having his reputation ruined by a news reporter eager for a scoop. I thought of that possibility when I read the Sept. 2 article.
Your argument that you’re not in the business of concealing information is pretty lame, in my opinion. All sorts of information is not reported in the Bulletin. I live in Redmond and I wish the Bulletin would provide more information on upcoming events in my town, but I don’t accuse you of “concealing” such news. No paper can report everything that happens, past or present, and decisions are made on a daily basis around what to print or not print. I, and many others, think your decision to print decades old negative news about a local hero serves NO useful purpose, and simply taints the image of a man (seemingly having paid his debt to society) who is now dead and unable to defend himself.
You ask “who chooses the narrative”? I think the choice should be made as to what background information is relevant and in this case the background information you printed is totally irrelevant and indeed harmful to the man’s family and his memory.
I’ve always liked The Bulletin and its editorials and opportunities for citizen comment, and I’m sad that the paper has sunk so low.
Frankly, it is out of character for the paper, and I trust it will not happen again.
