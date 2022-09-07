Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

I was glad to see that many other Bulletin readers felt the same way I did about the article discussing Mr. Surrett’s criminal history. When I saw that headline it felt like a gut punch, not because he’d committed crimes almost 30 years ago, but that the Bulletin chose to plaster this information on the front page. Mr. Surrett’s criminal past had no bearing on his heroic attempt to stop the Safeway shooter, resulting in his own loss of life. Literally, I felt a physical shock of surprise and anger when I saw the article.

Your attempt to justify printing this news was lame, to say the least. Newspapers always pick and choose what they are going to report. I would definitely have preferred that this aspect of Mr. Surrett’s background not be reported. It had absolutely no bearing on what he did the day of the shooting. You state that it “came to light” that Mr. Surrett spent 10 years in prison for sex crimes. I would have preferred the Bulletin ignore that completely because it had nothing to do with this man’s heroic act. To me, it seems the information was published because shocking news generates readers, which generates revenue for the paper.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Mary N. Clark lives in Redmond.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.