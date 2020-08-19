Immigration is a complex issue. Faithful Christians come to differing conclusions about the best way to improve our immigration system. I’m OK with that.
But how should our faith in Jesus shape the way we see immigrants themselves? The Public Religion Research Institute reports that most groups of Americans agree that immigrants are good for our nation and for our society. But at 53%, white evangelical protestants are the only religious group in America to hold a majority belief that immigrants are a threat to our society and way of life. As a white evangelical pastor, I’m not OK with that.
While we may differ in our perspectives on immigration policy, the Bible is clear about God’s view of immigrants and how He desires that we treat our migrant neighbors. God’s specific command to care for immigrants is the second most frequent command in the Old Testament. Immigrants, alongside orphans and widows, are repeatedly referred to as uniquely vulnerable and worthy of special care and concern (Dt. 10:18-19, Ps. 146:9, Zec. 7:10, Eze. 22:7, Mal. 3:5, Jer. 7:6).
Compassion to and hospitality for migrants continues in the New Testament as a central theme. Followers of Jesus are commanded to love their neighbor as themselves (Mt. 22:39, Lk. 10:27, Ro. 13:9) and to practice hospitality to migrants (1Ti. 5:10, Heb. 13:2).
Simply put, God’s heart is for the immigrant. He exhorts His people to love as He loves and to remember that we also were outsiders who have been welcomed into His family. So while 53% of white evangelicals have an unfavorable view of immigrants, the Bible has no category for an anti-immigrant Christian.
But what about those situations, like last Wednesday, when protesters, many of them claiming to be Christians, interfered with ICE and Border Patrol’s efforts to extract two immigrants from a bus? Aren’t Christians supposed to obey the laws of the land? The passage of Scripture frequently cited to make this case is Romans 13:1-5, which begins: “Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established.”
This instruction given by the Apostle Paul to the church in Rome certainly has bearing for Christians today, but its meaning and application have to be considered within context.
First, we have to recognize that Paul wrote this letter while in prison for breaking the law! He had been illegally proclaiming that Jesus, not Caesar, is Lord. So Paul clearly doesn’t intend for his readers to prioritize obedience to civil laws over obedience to Christ.
Second, we have to consider this passage within the context of the greater canon of Scripture. Does this single instruction by Paul somehow negate the dozens of other biblical commands to place the welfare of the immigrant ahead of our own? Throughout church history, Christians have understood that if a government forbids what God requires, or requires what God forbids, Christians cannot submit. In these instances, Christian faithfulness demands civil disobedience.
So, let’s examine how closely our hearts align with His. When we hear of an event like last Wednesday’s — acknowledging that we may not have all the details — to whom is our heart most easily drawn? Is our first thought toward our migrant neighbors one of affection and compassion? Or are we among those who consider them a threat to our country and comfort?
I am not aware of a single place where Scripture suggests that God would have His people side with the dominant economic, military, or political powers, but dozens upon dozens that say we are to defend and care for the migrant, the powerless, the poor, and the vulnerable. As a witness to much of what transpired last Wednesday, especially among my fellow clergy, I confess that it was a courageous display of God’s heart for the immigrant.
