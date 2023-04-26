Editor's Note

I am running to represent Bend on the Central Oregon Community College board of directors because I believe community colleges are a stepping stone to so much more: a degree, a certificate, a lucrative career and an end to generational poverty. The impact is life changing!

I began my career as an attorney practicing family law before going back to earn my master’s of social work. For the past 12 years, I have taught human services courses at Purdue University Global. I also volunteer as a neighborhood coordinator with the Bend Food Project and with Reach, a local nonprofit that works with our vulnerable and unhoused neighbors.

Diane Berry is a candidate for COCC Board Director, Zone 5. She lives in Bend.

