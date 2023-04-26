I am running to represent Bend on the Central Oregon Community College board of directors because I believe community colleges are a stepping stone to so much more: a degree, a certificate, a lucrative career and an end to generational poverty. The impact is life changing!
I began my career as an attorney practicing family law before going back to earn my master’s of social work. For the past 12 years, I have taught human services courses at Purdue University Global. I also volunteer as a neighborhood coordinator with the Bend Food Project and with Reach, a local nonprofit that works with our vulnerable and unhoused neighbors.
This experience has enabled me to successfully navigate the complex and often intersecting issues in the fields of law, social work and higher education and uniquely qualifies me for a position on the community college board of directors.
Central Oregon Community College is currently engaged in several initiatives to address challenges facing its students, staff and district residents, and, if elected to the board, I intend to support these initiatives going forward. For example, COCC partnered with William Smith Properties to develop Campus Village surrounding the college’s culinary school. This will include several hundred housing units, including single family homes with accessory dwelling units and more than 400 homes, in a multifamily apartment complex. Not only does this provide much needed revenue for the college, maintaining financial stability and providing means of additional support to students, it also helps to alleviate the housing crisis in Bend.
The college administration has been responsive to the concerns of students, staff and community members about our climate crisis, and has taken significant steps toward increased environmental sustainability. These include reducing food waste in the cafeteria, as well as earning recognition as a “Bee Campus” and a “Tree Campus” for its efforts to preserve trees and provide pollinator-friendly natural plants on campus. I would like to see these efforts continue to expand.
COCC has also made strides in lowering barriers to students who experience poverty, such as by partnering with organizations like Thrive and NeighborImpact to connect students with local services for assistance with food, clothing and shelter. The college has also made significant investments in supports for first generation college students to navigate the rigors of registering for and attending post-secondary schools.
Lastly, COCC has taken some steps toward addressing our child care crisis by partnering with Oregon State University-Cascades on a child care initiative. Here, I feel the college could take even bolder action. I would support and advocate for a child care center on the COCC campus for students and staff, which would serve as an ideal/ training site for the college’s early childhood education students. Providing safe, affordable and high quality child care can help recruit students, retain staff and provide much needed stability to parents, children and families, thereby benefiting our entire community.
Working as a family law attorney and then as a social worker providing family therapy, I have seen firsthand the harms caused by a lack of child care, inability to meet basic needs and the inability to access education. It can perpetuate generational poverty, child abuse and neglect and prevent individuals from becoming productive members of the community.
Like many colleges and universities across the nation, COCC has struggled to reverse a decline in enrollment since the Great Recession. We can help to arrest this decline by removing barriers like a lack of child care, food insecurity and unstable housing insecurity so prospective students have the freedom to pursue the education and training they need to move up the economic ladder.
With my years as a family law attorney, family therapist and university instructor, I have the knowledge, experience and commitment to continue the strong work of the current board toward these goals. I humbly ask for your vote.
Diane Berry is a candidate for COCC Board Director, Zone 5. She lives in Bend.
