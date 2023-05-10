As representatives of the Restorative Justice & Equity Group here in Bend, we recognize the importance and urgency of the upcoming Bend-La Pine School Board elections. This election, with four board positions up for grabs, has the potential to continue to move us forward towards improving local educational opportunities for all students. Restorative Justice & Equity recommends that Bend voters cast their ballots for the following four candidates for school board:
Melissa Barnes Dholakia has provided able leadership in her role as board chair and merits reelection in Zone 6. Melissa is an educator and a parent. During her time as a board member, she has focused on development of policies to increase accountability for student engagement and academic success. In her statement in the Voters’ Pamphlet, Melissa pledges to continue her work on behalf of students, families, staff and the community to further equity and belonging in our schools.
Amy Tatom has served ably as a board member and merits reelection to a second term in Zone 5. Amy’s experience as a family nurse practitioner was invaluable in helping guide the school board through its response to the COVID pandemic. In her statement in the Voters’ Pamphlet, Amy promises to advocate for necessary funding for support services to allow teachers to focus their energies on teaching.
Kina Chadwick was appointed to fill a vacant board position last November and merits reelection in Zone 7. Kina is the only school board director that is a member of both the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities. As such, Kina brings a unique and critically needed voice to school board deliberations. In a recent statement shared by Kina’s campaign, Kina noted that their focus is on the emotional, mental, and physical well-being of our students and teachers.
Cameron Fischer is running for a vacant position in Zone 3, and has received the endorsement of her predecessor, Shimiko Montgomery. Cameron brings to the board her experience as a professor at Oregon State University-Cascades as well as her previous work as a special education teacher. Her experiences as an instructor have given her firsthand knowledge of the current problems facing post-COVID-19 teaching and learning. In her statement in the Voters’ Pamphlet, Cameron promises to prioritize equitable access for students to safe, nurturing, and welcoming schools to maximize learning.
All four of these candidates are parents of students currently attending Bend-La Pine Schools, and all four have been working to better our schools.
Our support for these candidates is based on our firsthand knowledge of their competence and commitment. The challenges that lie ahead are serious and require board policies that:
• Continue to support teachers who are working with students, many who have had difficulties returning to regular school learning environments;
• Manage rising costs including increasing teacher pay;
• Prepare our students to succeed in an increasingly competitive and culturally diverse work environment.
Restorative Justice & Equity believes that it is critical that we guard against candidates who may run for school board positions with extremist views that endorse banning of books, watering down of curriculum in the name of “back to basics,” and attacks on students with diverse gender identities.
Please join us in voting for Melissa Barnes Dholakia, Amy Tatom, Kina Chadwick and Cameron Fischer for Bend-La Pine School Board.
Dalton Miller Jones and Beth Hoover are with the Restorative Justice & Equity Group in Bend.
Excellent guest opinion.
