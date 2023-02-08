Guest Column
When the vast majority of water rights in Oregon were given away in the early 1900’s there were no environmental considerations made. The water was, and still is, given away for free. It’s the only public resource I’m aware of that is not charged for. Grazing rights, timber, minerals, all have fees attached. Users of Oregon’s water like you, me, municipalities, industry and irrigators don’t pay the state for the use of that public resource that is owned by the citizens of the state. Folks only pay for the delivery systems provided by irrigation districts, cities etc. We don’t even pay enough to provide money to fund the Oregon Department of Water Resources, which is funded mostly by taxpayers not water users. That agency is seriously underfunded and does little to measure or meter the water that is being used. There is an old saying “if water isn’t measured it can’t be managed.”

The biggest users of water in our basin are the irrigators. Because they don’t pay for the water, just the fees to the irrigation districts, there is little inducement to conserve. They use over 80% of the water in the basin and oftentimes waste nearly 60% of that. Of the water that Central Oregon Irrigation District (COID) takes, at least 50% is wasted and of the remaining half 80% goes to hobby ranches, not commercial uses, according to a 2017 study. The hobby ranchers get farm tax deferrals because they use that water.

Craig Lacy lives in Bend.

