I want to thank the state Democratic Party for making my job so fun and easy. Oregonians are recognizing the Democrat Party has been hijacked by the Communist Party U.S.A. They are witnessing firsthand how lying, leaking, lawlessness and lunacy has become an art form. As a matter of fact, Saul Alinsky would be cheering all of you on if he were alive today. And we all know that he dedicated his work to Lucifer in the forward of his book “Rules For Radicals.”

I’m proud of our senators for walking out on the lunacy and abject disregard for our Bill of Rights. Oregonians are finally realizing that you represent a small minority of far left lunacy that can only be described as godlessness. Your attempts to destroy the very fabric of American life has been noted. Walking in downtown Portland is a visual reminder of what your party represents. And the COVID debacle is finally being outed. At least you’re out of the closet with your agenda and woke ideology. No one needs to guess anymore. You’ve become the Bud Light Party.

Scott Stuart is chairman of the Deschutes Republican Party.

