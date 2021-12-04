As the founder of a 30-year-old architectural firm and Bend native, I am in favor of Deschutes County authorizing a Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Ordinance.
Pinnacle Architecture specializes in affordable housing, community healthcare, behavioral health, senior living, and public service sector buildings. CPACE not only aligns with our mission to design places that enhance lives, but also our commitment to integrity, collaboration and socially responsible design.
On Dec. 6, Deschutes County Commissioners will be discussing whether to support CPACE which could give developers and commercial property owners access to private funding for energy and water saving improvements that reduce utility bills. This is a win-win-win in our book. The business reduces operating costs, the building is healthier for occupants and environmental impacts are reduced through private market investments.
If authorized, CPACE allows commercial property owners and developers to voluntarily use the special assessment process to finance projects such as: energy efficiency, water conservation, building envelopes, renewable energy, battery back-up and EV charging.
Although the financing and servicing comes from the private market rather than bonds, it is secured by a Benefit Assessment Lien similar to a Local Improvement District.
Additionally, CPACE is helping businesses overcome the unforeseen impacts of COVID. From our experience, COVID has affected private and public sector clients equally, as well as our own business. Healthcare, nonprofit and senior living clients are focused on COVID response, and we are looking for ways to help. In addition to financing energy efficiency, CPACE can be used for resiliency and health measures such as touchless fixtures, HVAC and indoor air quality improvements, HEPA filtration, bipolar ionization and UV light purification.
We have also learned that CPACE financing is being used by businesses as a tool for recapitalization to mitigate challenges developers experienced during the pandemic.
For projects that exceed energy code by at least 5%, CPACE can be used retroactively to fund construction cost overruns, replenish operating reserves and pay down existing lender debt services. CPACE loans have long-term amortization in conjunction with the payback of the energy and water saving improvements, so the payments are less than the utility savings.
The pandemic has reminded me the importance of being flexible and always having a Plan B and Plan C. Like other businesses, we are adjusting to remote working and changing workload demands to thinking critically about how our designs must adapt.
In these challenging and changing times, we and our clients need the ability to pivot, and we believe having access to CPACE financing will be a helpful market option for our clients, local businesses and the Central Oregon Community.
CPACE has bipartisan support around the country with 37 states participating, and many programs are just getting started. In just 10 years, there have been more than 2,560 CPACE projects nationally, with exponential growth in the last five years. It has proven to be an invaluable tool for new construction and renovations and we would like Deschutes County Commissioners to authorize CPACE for our community.
