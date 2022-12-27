John Hummel, Deschutes County D.A.

Hummel

Editor's Note

I have been Deschutes County’s district attorney for the past eight years. As I prepare to leave office, I’ve reflected on how much things have changed in what seemed like so short a time.

Every day that I climbed the stairs to my office on the top floor of the courthouse, I thought about the immense responsibility voters placed in my hands. You trusted me to discern innocence and guilt, to ensure our criminal justice system treats people fairly, to keep you safe, and to deliver justice. I tried my best to meet your expectations. Thank you for the privilege of representing and serving you.

John Hummel was elected Deschutes County District Attorney in 2014 and reelected in 2018. He will leave office on Jan. 2, 2023.

