I have been Deschutes County’s district attorney for the past eight years. As I prepare to leave office, I’ve reflected on how much things have changed in what seemed like so short a time.
Every day that I climbed the stairs to my office on the top floor of the courthouse, I thought about the immense responsibility voters placed in my hands. You trusted me to discern innocence and guilt, to ensure our criminal justice system treats people fairly, to keep you safe, and to deliver justice. I tried my best to meet your expectations. Thank you for the privilege of representing and serving you.
During my eight years of service, we demonstrated that a district attorney’s office, working collaboratively with law enforcement and community partners, can make a community safer for everyone. We held offenders accountable, protected the rights of victims and suspects, and provided people convicted of crimes the tools they need to succeed. We did all that while reducing violent crime, too.
Yes, you read that right. Deschutes County today experiences fewer crimes of violence than it did before I took office eight years ago. And that’s just the raw number of violent crimes without factoring in population growth and the tourism boom.
Victims of crime are always a focus of our work. In every case from a homicide down to shoplifting, the team in our office ensured that victims were seen, heard, and helped. I am proud that more than 90% of victims surveyed felt that our assistance helped them better understand their rights and make informed choices about their role in the criminal justice system.
The Deschutes County District Attorney’s office is now a national leader in developing innovative and effective programs that reduce crime while helping people suspected of committing crimes to succeed in life. These programs include the emerging adult program, which provides people ages 18-24 the tools and resources they need to thrive. We also established a veteran’s intervention program that results in our attorneys fighting for vets in the criminal justice system as they fought for us in the armed forces. Our philosophy of assessing people by their entire lives, not solely by the worst day of their lives, was humane and an effective crime prevention strategy.
Yet as I reflect back on the past eight years, data and programs tell only part of the story. It is the day-to-day stories that stick with me.
I remember the attorneys who knocked on my office door to tell me they did not feel right about a case we were prosecuting and asked for my approval to dismiss it. (The answer was always yes.)
I think often of the victim advocates in our office who championed providing assistance to victims of crime even though they technically weren’t eligible and the assistance requested was not what we typically provided. (Again, the answer was always yes.)
Everyone in your DA’s office was empowered to do the right thing, in every case, every time; and they did it.
I worked to ensure our entire team received credit for our successes because they made them possible. At the same time, any failures in the office ultimately were my responsibility. You elected me, and my name is on the door.
As I prepare to depart, I am happy to leave it in good hands. Steve Gunnels will succeed me as district attorney. He has been my chief deputy during my entire tenure, and I know that he will build on the accomplishments we achieved together.
Deschutes County is fortunate to be served by a criminal justice system and criminal justice professionals who are ethical and exemplary. I was honored to serve in this system and with these people. I leave, grateful for the opportunity to serve you, humbled by the trust you placed in me, proud of the team I leave behind, and excited about the future.
John Hummel was elected Deschutes County District Attorney in 2014 and reelected in 2018. He will leave office on Jan. 2, 2023.
