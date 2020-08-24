Deschutes County has a bigger role to play in improving housing availability and affordability than The Bulletin suggests in its Aug. 12 editorial “County government could make a difference in housing.”
The county has so far chosen to complete a housing strategy focused on vacant lands and expected population growth outside incorporated cities. But to get the most value out of this housing strategy it should look at the whole county — including land within cities — and we need to think about not just the buildable land available but how to use those lands more efficiently.
The Aug. 12 editorial mentions two reasonable strategies Commissioner Phil Henderson has supported — county land donation to affordable housing projects and allowing rural accessory dwelling units . But the editorial does not mention Henderson’s biggest idea for housing as commissioner: removing exclusive farm use designation from rural lands across the county labeled “nonprime resource lands” in order to make them available for development.
Henderson has argued that this will increase buildable land supply and make land less expensive, with the assumption that this will make housing more affordable. Basic economics tells us that increasing supply does bring down the price of land. To have a meaningful impact on land price we would need to increase supply a lot.
The county’s attempt to remove exclusive farm use designation from an extensive area of nonprime resource lands has only produced a very restrictive and cumbersome process and legal challenges that the county seems likely to lose. Commissioner Henderson’s big idea for housing is flawed and has produced little results.
What we really need to increase housing availability and affordability is a new vision for what our community will look like as it grows. Instead of trying to build new subdivisions in dispersed rural areas, we should increase buildable land supply through urban growth boundary expansions and learn to use land more efficiently. Adding more pockets of smaller housing choices — multifamily, cottages, town homes — into our communities will help us absorb thousands of new residents and allow us to continue to offer new single-family homes in the remaining available land. These land-efficient housing choices bring down the land cost in a unit of housing, providing opportunities to improve affordability. If we locate that multifamily housing in complete communities mixed with work places, shopping and schools, we can also improve mobility and accessibility with the minimum number of new cars on the road.
The county is an important partner in UGB expansions and in establishing and managing urban area reserves , or UARs. Cities need county support and partnership in order to seek state approval for UGB expansions and UARs. Smaller cities like Sisters rely even more heavily on the county to manage growth because much of their long-range planning is provided directly by county planners.
If elected county commissioner, I would support completing the county’s housing strategy with an eye towards promoting new patterns of development and efficient land use. The county can support the cities of Bend and Sisters in working through UGB expansions and establishing UARs. Instead of opposing the proposal to create a new urban core with affordable housing in the Bend Central District, the County Commission could have supported the Core Area Tax Increment Finance proposal. The county can contribute land to affordable housing projects and advocate for legislation for rural accessory dwelling units. It can also help secure infrastructure funding from the state and federal government to keep our roads, water and sewer from falling behind as we grow and to address another component of the cost of housing.
If we want to have a place worth living in 20 years we need to grow thoughtfully, with a clear vision of the future we want to have.
