Back in September, I found it difficult to believe that this country had the ability to conduct a free and fair election. What do I mean by “free and fair”?
First of all, every qualified American who wished to register to vote would have the opportunity to do so.
Secondly, every registered voter who wanted to cast a ballot would be able to do so.
Finally, every legitimate vote cast by a registered voter would be counted.
There were certainly reasons to believe that this could not happen in November 2020. First of all, we were in the midst of a dangerous pandemic that added risk to showing up at a polling location and voting. As states looked to make it easier for their registered voters to cast their votes by mail, the president and attorney general were claiming, absent any evidence whatsoever, that mail-in voting was subject to fraud. To make matters worse, the postmaster general, a wealthy Trump donor, was weakening the ability of the Postal Service to deliver votes in a timely fashion. It should also be noted that in a number of state primaries — New York, Georgia and Iowa — things were not run smoothly.
It appeared to me that voters across the country were caught in the middle. Should they take the risk of showing up to vote in person or trust that a ballot they might cast by mail would actually arrive and get counted. In states like Oregon, we had no such worries; we are 100% vote-by-mail, and we know that our elections are conducted in a competent fashion and are free of fraud.
To the credit of our state governments, most states made it easier for voters to obtain and cast mail-in ballots. Clearly, this would be safer than voting in person. Also, in spite of the rhetoric emanating from the administration, we had the largest turnout of mail-in ballots in our history.
Overall, voter turnout as a percentage of registered voters was the highest since 1900. The bottom line is that Americans were determined to vote as never before.
Secretaries of state around the country understood that it was going to take a while to get the votes counted due to the high volume of mailed ballots. In most states, the count could not begin until election day.
On the whole, communications were excellent so the public understood what was happening. Counting was accomplished in a transparent fashion with representatives of both parties participating.
In the final analysis, this was a smooth, well-run election around the country. Yes, it took a long time to finalize the result but, given the extraordinary number of mail-in ballots, this was to be expected. The fact that the election was called within four days is a testament to the dedication of the secretaries of state and those who did the work of processing the ballots, day and night.
In backing up the validity of the 2020 election, CISA, DHS’s cybersecurity organization, called this election “the most secure in American history.” It added, that “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” CISA director, Chris Krebs, was terminated. Unfortunately for Donald Trump, firing the messenger will not alter the accuracy of his message.
At present, President Trump continues to maintain that the election was fraudulent, refusing to concede and begin the transition process with President-elect Biden. The dilemma he faces is that it is far easier to tweet a claim of election fraud than it is to provide evidence in court and his attorneys are seeing their cases rapidly dismissed.
This election demonstrated that, in spite of our differences, Democrats and Republicans around the country were determined to hold a free and fair election and they got the job done. We should all be grateful; our democracy won.
