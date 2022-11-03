Guest Column
Democracy dies because of uninformed voters, misinformation, blind loyalty and masked intimidation. The idea of a people-controlled government necessitates the populist cast ballots and respect the outcome. Your turn to let democracy win is now. Be an informed, knowledgeable, non-single issue, country before party voter. While every vote is sacred, an uninformed, ignorant vote is dangerous because elections have consequences.

Our system of voting, and our form of government, are more at risk today than ever before. It’s up to us to ensure their survival. The risks are real; ignorance, misinformation, intimidation, gerrymandering, and least of all fraud.

William Barron is a retired engineer and corporate executive and lives in Bend.

