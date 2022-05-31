The primaries are over. The November ballots set. Now the independent and nonaffiliated voters get a chance to express their preferences. There’s only one thing worse than a non-voter; an uninformed voter. Take your time, study the issues, ask the candidates the hard questions and don’t accept the cheap throw away rhetoric.
Free speech: Ask what is the difference between protesting discrimination in a park versus storming the Capitol and are both really ‘legitimate political discourse’? Ask what part of book banning is acceptable in defense of free speech? And ask how voting restrictions fit within promoting free speech?
Critical race or replacement theory: Ask if schools should teach unvarnished history or nostalgia. One is what really happened, the full story, and the other a fantasy with selective facts in order to not disturb our fragile feelings. If they choose real history, they are likely critical thinkers. If not maybe they should be replaced, especially if they are an incumbent.
Pro-life or pro-choice: Ask, if they profess pro-life, what government infant/child care, adoption programs, and medical subsidy programs for the fetal deformed are they proposing? If there aren’t any, they really aren’t problem solvers. To the contrary. They are simply pandering for right wing votes without consideration of consequences.
Immigration: Ask if they support immigration policies which promote legal entry and paths to citizenship or blind isolationism? Recognizing this is a country of immigrants and some are only a generation or two from their fore parents coming here.
Climate change: Ask if they have considered the socioeconomic impacts of both continued development and dependence of carbon-based energy as well as renewable energy? Have them articulate the impacts and their mitigation plans.
Federal transfer spending: Ask them what their plan is to control federal transfer spending, which is now more than 70% of the federal budget. Ask them between these federal transfer programs: Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, student assistance, civil service retirement, veterans’ compensation, supplemental nutrition assistance program, and hospital and medical care for veterans would they cut and why?
Rule of law: Ask them if anyone is above the law and if so, why? Ask if they support justice inequality if it reduces crime? Ask if they support law enforcement ‘qualified immunity’ and then ask how they intend to hold rogue police and departments accountable? And really press when you ask them what their plan is to stop mass shootings, and let’s hope it’s more than an elevator speech on mental health. Ask why we can ban alcohol sales to those under 21 but not gun sales? Ask, how many innocent children must lay down their lives to protect 27 words?
However, before you ask any of these questions, maybe, you should ask them of yourself. Don’t be skittish. Ask yourself the hard questions. Challenge everything you’ve thought you always knew. Challenge yourself to articulate the opposing positions. Engage in dialogue with people and groups who espouse contrary positions. Study and read. Venture out and absorb media news which opposes your norm.
Please don’t get your guidance from your religious leader or your drinking buddy. Be independent. Please don’t be a single-issue voter. Reach out to the League of Women Voters and study the voters’ pamphlet.
There is only one thing worse than a nonvoter and that’s an uninformed voter. A voter who votes based on ignorance. This republic was based on the electorate to be knowledgeable, inquisitive and challenging. Ask the hard questions, and if you don’t know, don’t vote your ignorance. If your candidate didn’t win, you get a do-over. Be open to the idea the best candidate may be from the ‘other’ party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.