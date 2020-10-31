There are so many factors that contribute to the health and well-being of a community. Air quality, access to the outdoors, opportunities for exercise and healthy food — all of these things add up, and if missing can translate into unhealthy outcomes such as asthma, heart disease, obesity and cancer. We can promote a quality standard of living, but only if we work together as a community.
As voters, we have the opportunity to do something transformational for the health and happiness of Bend residents: We can VOTE YES on Measure 9-135, Bend’s transportation bond. Our community needs this measure to plan for our future growth and ensure Bend is a healthy place to live for decades to come. We need to come together now as neighbors to intentionally create the future we want for our city.
We all live here because we believe this is one of the best places in the nation to live, work and raise a family. We appreciate recreation, natural beauty and have a love of the outdoors. We all need a transportation system that embodies these values and keeps us active and mobile.
We need a network of bicycle paths so we can easily commute without a car and enjoy cycling around town. We need connected sidewalks so that we can safely walk for more than a few blocks. Walkable neighborhoods promote a healthy lifestyle, but they are also necessary for those with any kind of mobility challenges.
Most concerning is when someone is injured or dies because of an unsafe street crossing, poor lighting or road conditions that make it unclear what drivers, cyclists and pedestrians should be doing. We can fix these issues in Bend. And while we’re at it, we can make our town more equitable for people who can’t afford a car or have accessibility needs. Everyone in Bend deserves to get around easily, regardless of their income or physical abilities.
Our city needs to invest in a long-term, environmentally sustainable plan for transportation. We can’t expect to have healthy lungs 20 years from now if we build our city around cars. We Bendites need options so we can drive less and curb our vehicle emissions. Protecting the air we breathe starts with the decisions we make today. It starts with voting yes on Measure 9-135.
