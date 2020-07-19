In the middle of the pandemic, the worldwide depression, the polarization of U.S. politics, a small band of Bend High School freshmen and their parents have shown their humanity to each other and thus set an example for the town.
Donovan Williams, a member of this small band, lost his life in an ATV accident on the Fourth of July. Donovan brought unquenchable humor and joy to those he touched. Donovan’s family, while suffering this tragic loss, recognized the loss was shared by many other family members, friends and classmates who had known and loved Donovan.
His parents, Becky and Jody, have shown their love and concern for the eighth graders. That age group has lots of adjustment challenges. The Bend group is pretty grounded. These teenagers show us the effectiveness of cooperation and teamwork. They have played sports and been friends with “Dono” for years. His big brother, Kendell, has been their big brother, too.
We are all trying to understand how and why this could have happened to such a fine person, our friend, Donovan Williams.
Going on the internet, I’ve found a large array of ATV information. The internet is not always factual and for that reason, I urge all newspapers to talk to local sources about how they regard ATVs.
Accidents involving ATVs — involving oversized tires and roll bars — may not generate as many headlines as regular road accidents. But the ingredients for ATV crashes are always there.
Data on Oregon ATV fatalities suggests that ATV deaths in this state are relatively low, but reporting such deaths is not mandatory. The internet offers quite a lot of ATV material; it’s hard sometimes to tell which internet content is true.
Here are some statements on ATVs as seen on the internet:
- UATVs, which feature side-by-side seats up front, are more apt to have roll bars, seat belts, windshields and doors than ATVs are.
- 700-plus people younger than 16 are killed each year in ATVs in the United States.
- Visits to hospital emergency rooms by ATV crash victims surpass 100,000 a year, including everything from bruises to fractures.
- Lacking lateral stability causes some ATVs to roll over.
- Unsupervised ATV drivers should be at least 16 years old.
- Head trauma is the leading cause of death in ATV accidents.
One study included going too fast, not wearing a helmet and too many people piling into ATVs were leading causes of fatalities. ATVs are not usually covered by insurance policies that cover regular motor vehicles.
Delving into ATV tires and terrain may be worth the effort. The oversize ATV tires are meant only for off-road surfaces — not pavement.
Try to read the surface of a route in ATV country, the difference between wet and dry on the desert floor, and realize that an ATV speed is linked to off-road conditions.
