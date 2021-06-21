Today, more than ever we need to practice critical thinking and the principles of critical theory. We are bombarded by partisan media, politics and opinions. We face both sides of the ‘Big Lie’, ‘Stop the Steal’, and unabashedly biased ‘journalism’ and editorials. Without a structured, normalized, approach toward analysis, we are destined to wallow in unverified, unchallenged fantasies which can then become the structure of our society, institutions, and legal systems.
Critical thinking and theory do not profess any bias toward outcome, rather they focus us on a questioning process and let the outcome evolve and crystallize more with ever probing questions. We must never just accept, but rather presume something is wrong, something can be improved, and/or be more holistically truthful. Process and practices which encourage us to make explicit self-examination, and which are more concerned with preventing the loss of truth rather than being afraid of the resulting outcome are good for individuals, institutions and societies in general. Critical thinking and theory typically has three aspects: 1) presume something is wrong and identify what, 2) identify the aspects, or actors, which can be and/or need to be changed, and 3) establish norms for routine criticism and analysis. The only way to determine if our institutional knowledge are institutional myths is to critically challenge, probe and analyze every aspect, on a continuous basis. If it proves false, then let facts prevail. If it withstands the scrutiny, either the challenge needs to be changed or the facts are firm. Therefore, critical thinking and theory are the antithesis of cancel culture.
As to critical race theory, let’s agree; racism isn’t biological. We are not born racists. It is learned. Therefore, racism must be a normal feature of our social fabric, woven into our education, public policy and legal structure. If so, then our responsibility as a society, as members of a civil order, is to critically ask ourselves, what needs to be changed in those institutions, and legal framework to eradicate systematic racism. Consider how much fuller and richer our accepted history would be if it were written including all perspectives including those of race, religion and gender. Imagine how our legal system could be improved, presuming institutional racism could be recognized and removed.
If you are not willing to accept the pretext of institutional racism, ask yourself why it took over a hundred years after the end of the Civil War for the Civil Rights Act to be passed and the Supreme Court to recognize the legitimacy of mixed marriages? Ask yourself why the Civil Rights Act was even necessary? Why were Jim Crow laws passed and brutally enforced? And why, even today, are voter suppression laws being proposed and passed by state legislators?
Those amongst us who refuse to challenge the social norms and status quo will forever be the pawns of those who want to manipulate the uninformed with disinformation, biased partisan partial perspectives, and conspiracy theories. Ironically, those claiming cancel culture are the ones who have tried for centuries to cancel and ignore the historical perspectives of others. All of us, to some degree, are racist and sexist; our social culture made us what we are. Maybe we should be engaging in critical gender and critical religion theory as well.
And who am I? I’m an engineer, trained to question everything, challenge the status quo and continually search for a better way to make things, systems and processes work. Trained never to accept anything at face value regardless of who propagated the thought or policy. The one who practiced the art of critical thinking and theory as an engineer and executive in the private and public sectors to advance engineering, as well as corporate and public policy. #NeverFeartheDream
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.