The common cold had no effect on my business this year. The flu had no effect on my business this year. COVID-19 had no effect on my business this year. Yet my business is failing through no fault of my own. It’s not failing from poor management. It’s not failing from a poor business model. It’s not failing from a lack of willing and eager customers. No, it’s not failing from any of the traditional reasons that thousands of businesses past, present and future, have, are or will fail from.
Sadly it’s failing for one reason and one reason only. It has been targeted for destruction by the government. I’m not trying to be funny or clever in saying this. I’m being straightforward and 100% honest in my assertion. The governor of Oregon has systematically devised a plan to destroy some businesses while protecting others. Do you think COVID-19 has hurt Safeway? Do you think it has hurt Walmart? How about Lowe’s or Home Depot? It may have affected the supply chain a bit, but for the most part those companies are booming.
COVID-19 didn’t sweep through thousands of businesses and cause massive destruction. The government did that. The governor chose who would fail and who would succeed. It almost appears to be at random, but for the fact that nearly all of the large corporate stores have been left unscathed.
The running defense of this government run amok is to say that we’re all in this together and that we all must make sacrifices. That is a giant load of crap! We are clearly not “in this” together. Together means equal sacrifice. Destroying one to save another is not equal. If someone told me that they’d destroyed my neighbor’s future and livelihood to save me, I’d punch them in the nose. If you advocate destroying anyone’s future and livelihood to save yourself, then you’re a despicable human being.
No, COVID-19 has had no effect on me or my business or my future. The adversity I now face has been thrust on me by a government that cares only for itself and it’s limitless power. Can someone please explain how a governor or any politician for that matter can have unlimited power? Let’s say hypothetically that COVID-19 or any other virus or disease comes along and doesn’t go away? What if it went on for 10 years? Are you telling me in that situation a politician can simply claim executive power in perpetuity? They can appoint themselves the title of “All master of time, space and dimension?”
My mind is in a constant state of disbelief. I had a once-thriving and successful business. There was my wife and me, my employees and my customers. Every person involved wanted to be there. Not one person was ever forced to be a part of the equation. Even after martial law was declared against me and my patrons, they still wanted to come to my establishment. My business and future are being taken from me by force and very much against my will.
People say that we must respect the rule of law. These politicians didn’t uphold the law as it was being broken day after day and month after month right under their noses with riots and supposed protesters. They have abandoned the businesses of downtown Portland in the favor of lawlessness. It seems quite obvious that they only want to enforce the laws on those of us who will peacefully comply — on those of us who will quietly march our businesses and futures to the gas chambers. Sadly we have very little choice in the matter. We can go out in a proverbially blaze of glory and defy their draconian orders, but as they say “You can’t fight city hall.”
