Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Deschutes County residents have voted twice in favor of psilocybin services: first in 2020 with 52.8% and a few weeks ago when 57.8% of voters opposed a ban on psilocybin. It wasn’t just Bend voters. The greatest increases in support for psilocybin came from Redmond (+14%) and the unincorporated county (+9%).

The voters have spoken, yet two of our three commissioners are supporting county-level regulations, called time, place and manner or TPMs, that — if passed — would limit our ability to access medicine in the rural parts of the county.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Piper Lucas lives in Tumalo.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.