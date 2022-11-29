Deschutes County residents have voted twice in favor of psilocybin services: first in 2020 with 52.8% and a few weeks ago when 57.8% of voters opposed a ban on psilocybin. It wasn’t just Bend voters. The greatest increases in support for psilocybin came from Redmond (+14%) and the unincorporated county (+9%).
The voters have spoken, yet two of our three commissioners are supporting county-level regulations, called time, place and manner or TPMs, that — if passed — would limit our ability to access medicine in the rural parts of the county.
I want to address why it’s important to allow these services to operate in the rural county instead of just in Bend. (Redmond, Sisters and La Pine have all banned psilocybin services within their city limits).
First, “nature based” psilocybin treatments — sessions conducted in tranquil, natural settings — have been proven to be more effective. A study by Dr. Sam Gandy, a scientist at Imperial College London, found that “nature-based settings can have inherently psychologically soothing properties which may compliment all stages of psychedelic therapy.”
Second, many county residents who need these services are not able to easily travel to Bend. Not everyone has access to a car to drive from Terrebonne or La Pine. Others with debilitating illness (mental or physical) also may not be able to drive at all.
Finally, if Bend remains the only access point for all of Central and Eastern Oregon, that high demand for a limited number of appointments will not only drive up the cost of the therapy but also result in long waitlists. One of the most-researched conditions in the use of psilocybin therapy is depression and anxiety in people with terminal illness. These folks may not have six or eight months to wait.
The rates of depression, anxiety, PTSD and trauma are so high in our state that we may not be able to even begin to meet the demand. It has been understood that fewer than 20 service centers will be opening in 2023 across the entire state of Oregon. And since Deschutes is the county farthest east in the entire country to allow these services, we can expect to see a lot of out-of-state folks competing for appointments.
Access is critically important and the proposed TPMs do allow for some nature-based service centers, but they come at a cost. Services centers can only be located in areas near major highways, which is not conducive to a quiet, therapeutic setting. Alternatively, they can be located on Exclusive Farm Use land (EFU) if: they both grow the psilocybin mushrooms and operate the service center, (which is an additional $20,000 a year license fee) or if they apply as part of an existing home occupancy use or finally, if they are in conjunction with an existing farm use. They will also be allowed at destination resorts.
I have worked and lived in rural Deschutes County for nearly two decades. I understand, and agree with, rural residents’ wishes to keep the rural county a quiet and tranquil place. I am also an architectural designer and have been consulting with development departments across the state on this issue. I firmly believe that a handful of highly-regulated service centers will not change the character of our rural county.
Voting apparently was not enough. County commissioners still have the authority to block all nature-based service centers. Two of the three commissioners originally requested the most restrictive TPM’s, not allowing them in EFU, and they may overrule the proposed TPM’s and revert to this. If access to psilocybin therapy is important to you or someone you care about, let our commissioners know what you think. County residents have one more chance to provide public input before the TPMs are finalized.
You can attend the public hearing on Wednesday, November 30th at 6 p.m. or you can email the commissioners at board@deschutes.org with your thoughts.
