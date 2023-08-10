The city of Bend isn’t looking at the issue of housing costs in an accurate or complete manner. The cost of rent isn’t the problem: It is a symptom. All housing here is expensive, and wages are low.
I know I’m not the only homeowner struggling. Most of us didn’t buy our house for cash as seems to be happening more and more, and many homeowners like me already have two mortgages.
Pacific Power raised rates 15% this year. Property taxes creep up each year, and additional recent levies have added to that. Prices for every utility and for every business that services homes — from landscapers to painters to window cleaners —have increased dramatically in the past 2 years.
Homeownership is a costly endeavor.
In comparison, renting is not. Renters bear no responsibility for home maintenance, like replacing roofs, windows, decks, painting, and fixing plumbing or electrical issues. Renters are subject to less stringent down payments, credit requirements, can move with ease and bear no closing costs.
Any property owner who offers rental housing is going to pass along their costs to renters to the best they can.
Sure, large apartment owners or people who are lucky enough to own many rental properties are making a great profit right now. That’s just supply and demand. (Note, from 2007-09, I rented and paid less than $1,000/a month for entire houses in the Old Mill and Northwest Crossing because owners and builders were struggling).
That time will come again, and maybe soon. However, for people who own, their monthly expenses will stay about the same, and their only way to eliminate that expense is to sell, maybe at little to no profit.
Yes, rent here is expensive. So is home ownership. The city of Bend and Deschutes County should pay attention to struggling homeowners, and make serious efforts to create an economy here that provides careers, rather than low-wage jobs.
The entire focus of the city to improve the lot of renters is disheartening, misdirected, and insulting to average people who own a home and pay ever higher taxes, fees and levies. Renters pay fewer of the costs of running the city of Bend and Deschutes County compared to homeowners, and if Deschutes County and Bend ruin its homeowner base of not-at-all rich people, this place is going to have a very serious problem.
