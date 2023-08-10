Crescita

Crescita is an affordable housing community in Bend from RootedHomes, which was formerly the Kôr Community Land Trust.  

 Richard Coe/The Bulletin file

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

The city of Bend isn’t looking at the issue of housing costs in an accurate or complete manner. The cost of rent isn’t the problem: It is a symptom. All housing here is expensive, and wages are low.

I know I’m not the only homeowner struggling. Most of us didn’t buy our house for cash as seems to be happening more and more, and many homeowners like me already have two mortgages.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Kelly Hansen lives in Bend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.