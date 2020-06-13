The city’s consultant concluded that traffic signals at the Reed Market/Bond/Brookswood roundabout would be “generally beneficial” and recommends moving forward after completing the March pilot test. If the council wants to earn the city’s trust on improving east-west congestion, they will reject this poor excuse of a band aid.
The consultant concluded the metering has the potential to reduce congestion. However, a careful examination of the pilot test data leads to the opposite conclusion. The average queue lengths and the peak queue lengths were generally longer when the traffic signals were metering the traffic flow. The consultant’s published memorandum on the pilot test had three specific flaws critical to traffic flow analysis.
The first flaw is the memorandum excluded critical data. The first test day data was excluded because the metering failed miserably. On both test days, long queues built up quickly on the two approaches with traffic signals and the onsite monitors had to override the system. The consultant failed to present each day’s traffic flow rates, which was necessary to demonstrate if changes in queuing was a result of the traffic signals or the typical variances in day-to-day or hour-to-hour traffic flow rates. Also, the report doesn’t include the queue length data from all four roundabout approaches. Excluding this data allowed the consultant to hide data not beneficial to its desired outcome.
The second flaw is the consultant fails to recognize the logic of its own statements and data. The consultant freely admits the traffic signals’ benefits diminish as the roundabout approaches’ capacity.
The consultant’s data shows this roundabout is over capacity when compared to the Federal Highway Administration and ODOT standards for roundabouts. The logical conclusion should have been traffic signals won’t be beneficial in managing this roundabout’s congestion.
Instead, the consultant bets the farm on developing a highly sensitive dynamic metering system to quickly respond to the unstable and highly variable day-to-day traffic flow to replace the onsite monitors who had to intervene on multiple occasions to manually manipulate the traffic signals to flush the rapidly increasing queuing spillback.
The consultant gives no explanation on how dynamic metering can replace onsite monitors.
The consultant lists other benefits. The consultant claims installing traffic signals will allow the city to differ adding a second lane until further transportation system planning is done. The public has to wonder just how much more planning is needed after the city has spent the last 29 months on updating its transportation system plan. Then the consultant claims the second lane will cost over $3.5M. This estimate fails to acknowledge this existing roundabout was built with a large radius to easily allow the second lane to be built on the inside of the existing single lane. It fails to apply the same geometry used in other existing Bend double-lane roundabouts.
The likely driver behind traffic signals at roundabout is not reducing congestion, but to further a staff policy to avoid building double-lane roundabouts to save pedestrians from having to cross two lanes of traffic. This policy is flawed. A close look at the geometry of existing Bend double-lane roundabouts shows the pedestrian’s path would increase by only four feet, (from 20 feet to 24 feet). Meanwhile, the single lane roundabout safety advantages are offset by the consequences of a congested roundabout; a) dangerous aggressive driving and b) cut-throughs in nearby neighborhoods. Staff prioritizes their misguided policy over addressing congestion.
Staff is expected to present the consultants findings to the City Council. Will the Council prioritize addressing east-west congestion? Will the Council ask staff and the consultant the appropriate questions or just rubber stamp the consultant’s recommendation that is destined to fail by the consultant’s own statements and data? This decision will be a litmus test for how serious the Council is on improving east-west traffic flow.
