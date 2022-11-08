As the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee wraps up its investigation of the events of January 6, 2021, I feel compelled to respond to those who claim the exploration was ultimately a complete waste of time and taxpayer money. Typical dismissive comments scoff at the idea that a mere 2,000-plus attackers could topple the government of the most powerful nation on Earth by targeting a single building filled with several hundred elected officials. They jeer at the idea that Mike Pence would actually act to overturn the election results. And they laugh at the idea that Donald Trump wouldn’t vacate the White House. “January 6 an armed coup? Hardly. More like a legitimate patriotic protest.”
While I might disagree with the scoffing, jeering, and laughing, I, too, don’t believe 2000-plus could topple our government, or that Donald Trump wouldn’t eventually leave the White House.
But those sureties are sureties after the events, sureties of the retrospective “Monday morning quarterback,” sureties of a present that knows what happened in the past. Such sureties, however, don’t honor how historical actors feel a moment’s significance.
I teach history to college students. Since the subject matter of historical study is always the past, we who live in the present know how the past turned out. We know that the Allied Forces, eventually, beat Nazi Germany and the WWII Axis Forces. And we know that American women were, finally, granted the right to vote.
But each of these historical facts might not have been. For months or years each was a mere possibility until a confluence of forces made each an historical fact. No one knew in the early 1940s that the Allied Forces would win WWII. And no one in 1919 knew that the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution would be ratified.
A thinking tool found in the historian’s toolbox that’s helpful here is contingency. Contingency tells us that some historical fact might not have been had its causal context been different. Contingency is the idea that an unpredictable network of causes rather than a predictable chain of causes is what generates historical outcomes. A change to any single cause or set of causes within the causal network might very well have generated a different result.
A historical narrative that takes contingency seriously, that grapples with what could have been, is very different from a teleological narrative. A teleological narrative is the sort historians typically write and observers usually tell. Such a narrative writes the past from a knowledgeable present and chooses select causes that logically link a story’s beginning with a chosen end. A teleological claim holds that Nazi Germany had zero chance to win WWII because of causes X, Y, and Z. And, that there was no way American women wouldn’t eventually get the vote, because of causes A, B, and C.
The problem with a teleological narrative is that it doesn’t honor the minute-by-minute contingencies that make lived reality unpredictable, and in the case of January 6, frighteningly significant.
To better understand what January 6 felt like and what could have been but wasn’t, read through the minute-by-minute timeline of the day’s events coupled with video from that day. Place yourself in the shoes of U.S. Capitol Police, minute after violent minute, putting their bodies in the way of attackers. Place yourself in the shoes of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer who placed anxious calls over several hours to identify some agency who’d defend the Capitol Building and the lives of its occupants. And place yourself in the shoes of Donald Trump who chose, minute after minute, for nearly 180 of them, to watch television rather than call off the attackers.
So, in retrospect, no, 2000-plus couldn’t have toppled the U.S. government. But minute after minute, in the Capitol Building that afternoon, a different end felt very possible. The Committee’s investigation honors that felt contingent possibility.
