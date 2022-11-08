Dean Harris

Harris

 Submitted photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

As the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee wraps up its investigation of the events of January 6, 2021, I feel compelled to respond to those who claim the exploration was ultimately a complete waste of time and taxpayer money. Typical dismissive comments scoff at the idea that a mere 2,000-plus attackers could topple the government of the most powerful nation on Earth by targeting a single building filled with several hundred elected officials. They jeer at the idea that Mike Pence would actually act to overturn the election results. And they laugh at the idea that Donald Trump wouldn’t vacate the White House. “January 6 an armed coup? Hardly. More like a legitimate patriotic protest.”

While I might disagree with the scoffing, jeering, and laughing, I, too, don’t believe 2000-plus could topple our government, or that Donald Trump wouldn’t eventually leave the White House.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dean Harris lives in Bend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.