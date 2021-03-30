Joan Morgan is a health care worker and caregiver for her father, who has late-stage lung cancer, and her mother, who has Parkinson’s. She lives in Happy Valley. Mike Nielsen is a Vietnam veteran and lives in Bend. He spent a year working to secure funds for medication for his wife, Jacki, who was diagnosed with hepatitis C. Their submission is part of an effort by the Oregon Coalition for Affordable Prescriptions, affordablerxnow.org .