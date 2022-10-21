It’s time someone pointed out the fundamental differences between Oliver Tatom, who’s running for Deschutes County commissioner, Position 1, and Tony DeBone, who’s held the seat since 2010. It comes down to caring about people and wanting to serve them. It’s about flexible problem solving that’s not anchored by rigidly held beliefs. It’s about keeping Deschutes County’s environment and the people who live here healthy.
Oliver grew up in rural Deschutes County. After graduating from Bend High, he earned a degree from the University of Southern California, where he met his wife, Amy. They moved to Connecticut, where Oliver trained as a paramedic at Yale-New Haven Hospital. They returned to Central Oregon after deciding to have a family. Oliver received his nursing degree from COCC.
The status that comes from being an elected official and the big paycheck that accompanies it doesn’t interest Oliver. He wants to serve; the health of our overall community depends on the well-being of those who live in it. He holds unpaid positions on the boards of COCC and Deschutes Rural Fire District #2. Until recently, he was a leader at St. Charles Family Care, where he supported front-line caregivers as manager of the Bend East and La Pine clinics. In order to run for office, in that role he was widely respected as a team player who gets things done during times of high stress by working in harmony with others.
Oliver’s service ethic is ingrained. His dad died when he was 18 months old. He was raised by his young, widowed mom Robyn, who opened her home to foster children and then went back to school to become a hospice social worker. She raised Oliver to “focus outward”; to prioritize the needs of others as much or more than his own needs. Robyn’s personal warmth and grace passed on to Oliver.
I met Robyn when she brought Oliver’s kids, Dean and Sylvia, into a non-profit bookstore I operated during the darker times of the pandemic. Donated books were sold to raise money for childhood literacy. Dean and Sylvia love books, dogs and each other — this reflects their nurturing home life.
Tatom and DeBone differ significantly on the issues that matter to me and many others in Deschutes County. Oliver does not adhere to a rigid belief that “the unborn have rights” (though he’s an involved and loving father). It’s about respecting the choice that a woman or couple must make when faced with the huge commitment that accompanies parenthood. He is dedicated to preventing unwanted pregnancies, and to providing the necessary support to parents so they don’t have to choose between having a child and paying the rent.
Oliver believes that one way to avoid unwanted teen pregnancies is through the Healthy Schools program, an innovative partnership between Bend-La Pine Schools and Deschutes County Public Health. The program places public health specialists in our public schools to help reduce drug use, suicide, and teen pregnancy. Program costs are split between the county and the school district. If the Healthy Schools program continues to demonstrate success, Oliver hopes to expand it to the Redmond and Sisters school districts. Sadly, Tony DeBone voted against this important youth-focused partnership.
Bottom line, this election is as much about character as it is about party politics. Oliver will serve as an open-minded, caring commissioner who’s not driven by personal biases. He’ll vote based on what is good for our community as a whole. He wants this next generation to succeed.
Please vote! And please consider voting for Oliver Tatom as Deschutes County Commissioner, Position 1.
