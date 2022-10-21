Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

It’s time someone pointed out the fundamental differences between Oliver Tatom, who’s running for Deschutes County commissioner, Position 1, and Tony DeBone, who’s held the seat since 2010. It comes down to caring about people and wanting to serve them. It’s about flexible problem solving that’s not anchored by rigidly held beliefs. It’s about keeping Deschutes County’s environment and the people who live here healthy.

Oliver grew up in rural Deschutes County. After graduating from Bend High, he earned a degree from the University of Southern California, where he met his wife, Amy. They moved to Connecticut, where Oliver trained as a paramedic at Yale-New Haven Hospital. They returned to Central Oregon after deciding to have a family. Oliver received his nursing degree from COCC.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Toby Bayard lives in Bend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.