This spring, my family and I ventured out to the Owyhee Canyonlands to view one of the strangest mating rituals that takes place anywhere.
Lekking sage-grouse. A lek is a place where male sage-grouse return to every spring to perform some of the best bird dancing moves in the West. Biologists rely on these lek sites to monitor population trends for these important and increasingly rare birds. In 2020, Oregon’s sage-grouse population was estimated at 14,200 birds, which is the second-lowest population count recorded.
Waking up in the pre-dawn desert light and hiking across sagebrush to see these birds dance for a mate is an experience that should be near the top of every Oregonians outdoor recreation bucket list, and there is no better place than the Owyhee to make it happen. The 4.6 million acres of public lands that are part of the Vale BLM District provide some of the best remaining sage-grouse habitat left. This corner of Southeast Oregon has been identified by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as one of just six focal areas across the bird’s range and keeping the sage-steppe habitat healthy is critical to their survival. Fortunately, there are two current opportunities to conserve the wild country of the Owyhee and the intact habitat it provides.
The first opportunity started in 2010 when the Vale District began a public process to amend their Resource Management Plan .
These RMP’s guide the management across all 4.6 million acres of public land for the life of the plan, which is usually 20 years or more. Through this amendment process, there is an opportunity for the BLM to conserve this wild and remote landscape by limiting development such as renewable energy. Additionally, the BLM is analyzing changes to off highway vehicle and grazing management.
The draft RMP amendment was published in May 2019, and unfortunately, the BLM’s preferred alternative proposed that 0 additional acres be managed for conservation values even though more than 1.2 million acres were identified by the BLM as wild, backcountry lands.
The BLM is reviewing more than 4,000 public comments that were submitted about the draft plan. The bulk of those comments asked the BLM to make changes to their proposal and to conserve these wild landscapes. With the recent shift in the administration, the BLM has a great opportunity to make changes between the 2019 draft plan and the soon to be released, proposed final plan. These changes should incorporate additional conservation measures that are supported by a broad group of local stakeholders through the Southeast Oregon Resource Advisory Council.
The second opportunity to conserve this landscape is by working with Oregon’s senators and congressmen and -women to pass a bill that would permanently protect the wildest portions of the Owyhee.
In 2019, Oregon’s senior Sen . Ron Wyden worked feverishly with dozens of stakeholders to craft Senate Bill 2828. This bill would protect more than one million acres of the Owyhee as Wilderness and provide needed local economic development opportunities and funding for ecological restoration to keep this landscape intact for future generations. Sen . Wyden is working to reintroduce this bill later this year. Thousands of Oregon’s hunters and anglers like me who value this landscape look forward to continuing our work with Sen. Wyden, Congressman Bentz and others to find a compromise in the Owyhee through the passage of a bill like this.
The solitude and the quiet that is found in this remote canyon country is one of the finest values any place can offer. But right now is not the time to be quiet about conserving the Owyhee. Learn more about how to speak up and engage by joining the Owyhee Sportsmen’s Coalition and/or contacting your senators today.
Successful conservation through the above opportunities will make sure we are always able to find birds dancing in the desert with every spring.
