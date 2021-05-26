With a river that serves as the backbone of both our human communities and wildlife species, sustainable water management is a balancing act that has taken years to achieve in the Deschutes River Basin. Years of research and collaboration among managers, biologists, hydrologists, and other experts have gone into the effort to ensure critical water needs are met for Central Oregonians and our wildlife. Recent articles and discussion in The Bulletin have debated these issues, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service would like to highlight our perspectives regarding the complexities of water management in the basin.
One of the species dependent on the Deschutes River, the Oregon spotted frog, has been central to the Service’s conservation work in the basin since it was listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) in 2014. More than half of critical habitat designated for the species occurs within the Deschutes River Basin, underscoring the importance of the area to conservation and recovery efforts. An entirely aquatic species, spotted frogs require water year-round for all stages of their life history, including breeding, rearing, and overwintering.
Ensuring the life history needs of spotted frogs are met in the Deschutes River, which has been heavily altered from a century of water management, is challenging. In particular, the highly regulated stretch from Wickiup Dam downstream to Bend is at the heart of a long-standing conservation issue surrounding the extreme seasonal flow changes that are inherent to irrigation water management.
The legacy of storage and release operations has altered the physical structure of the river, the extent of surrounding habitats, and the behavior of spotted frogs as they move between seasonal habitats. Dams in the upper basin store water through winter for irrigation in summer, leading to winter flows insufficient to inundate the slough and wetland habitats that extend high onto the floodplain due to decades of artificially high summer flows. Even historical (pre-dam) flows now would fail to reach floodplain habitats where they exist today and could no longer support spotted frogs.
The recently approved Deschutes Basin Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) addresses water management to better support spotted frogs and other ESA-listed species. The HCP outlines conservation measures that modify the timing, volume, and duration of irrigation releases to align with life history needs of spotted frogs while continuing to deliver water to central Oregonians consistent with Oregon water law.
In general under the HCP, flows (1) increase in April to support spotted frog breeding by raising water levels to these adjacent habitats, (2) are managed within specific parameters during spotted frog rearing (April-August), and (3) are sustained in-stream later in the season to help spotted frogs move into overwintering habitats without getting stranded. While frogs might benefit biologically from higher flows during certain life stages, these flow increases would come at a cost to other life stages at other times of year because the upper basin has a finite capacity of water. In short, while many can suggest the best flows for frogs, no single flow volume really tells the story of what is best for spotted frogs overall.
To ensure our recovery efforts are well-informed, the Service collaborates with other experts from the U.S. Geological Survey, U.S. Forest Service, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and many others to gather data, monitor biological activity, provide guidance on water management decisions, and a host of other activities.
While there are varied opinions on how to manage the river, our experts rely on the best available biological and hydrological data to inform the Service’s decisions, including our recent finding that the HCP meets applicable requirements under the ESA. We value the community’s interest, welcome your engagement, and hope that you continue to partner with us to help the spotted frog continue its conservation journey toward recovery.
For more information about the Deschutes HCP, go to tinyurl.com/DeschutesHCP.
