Today, the Bend Park & Recreation District has 50 staff positions open. These positions are front-line positions that are critical to the services we provide our community. In the midst of a pandemic and preparing for a busy fall season, our team is heads-down trying everything possible to find good people to fill these positions.
I’ve worked in parks and recreation for 35 years and I’ve never experienced anything quite like this current staffing challenge. It’s not unique to parks and recreation — all industries are facing critical shortages of employees.
Restaurants, retailers, schools, construction, sales and government organizations like the Bend Park & Recreation District are facing unprecedented crossroads in attracting and retaining employees.
We’re putting our best foot forward to attract team members who want to be part of a great organization doing important work for the community. Several of our long-time employees and leaders started their careers as lifeguards, trail builders and camp counselors that grew into careers in the park and recreation industry that is increasingly a destination rather than a stepping stone.
We have increased pay rates, converted 20 part-time positions into full-time positions and offered great benefits for individuals and family dependents. We provide paid time off, medical, dental and vision health insurance plan options, a recreation facility pass and discounts on many recreation programs for employees that also extend to family members. Employees at Bend Park & Recreation District take great pride in providing parks, trails and recreation services to the community. We believe in Play for Life and we are willing to train others who share our passion for serving the community.
We’ve had some success with on-the-spot hiring events and have two more scheduled in the coming weeks. These hiring events have been a great way for candidates and hiring supervisors to connect to fit candidates into the right position. We’re advertising, incentivizing employees to refer friends and family and posting signs in facilities, parks and vehicles to reach out to potential employees.
We’ve weathered labor shortages in the past by stretching our resources a little thinner and finding ways to do the work with less staff, but those options have been exhausted. This time, we must fill the needed positions or service levels will be reduced.
Without more lifeguards, the pool hours will decrease. Without youth recreation leaders, we can’t provide crucial child care to the working families relying on it when school begins. Without custodians, some restrooms may be closed and trash may be collected less frequently.
I need your help to prevent this from happening by helping us get the word out that your park and recreation district is at a critical juncture and needs staff in order to continue offering programs at the levels we’ve historically come to expect.
My hope is that the tenacity of our recruitment efforts will bear fruit for the park district and for all other employers who are also challenged in the current job market.
We’re all counting on it.
If you or someone you know is considering a job, please encourage them to explore openings and join an organization that lines up with values of our community.
More information about our openings can be found at bendparksandrec.org/jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.