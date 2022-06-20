As Congress faces the possibility of a worldwide recession, historic inflation, pandemic recovery and supply chain issues – they should avoid increasing tariffs at all costs. Although tariffs might seem like a helpful tool – often they cause real damage by stifling trade and raising the prices of imports. Oregonians, like most Americans, are trying to find ways to make ends meet and the last thing they need is for costs to go up and that is exactly what Congress is considering right now.
The Senate and House of Representatives are working together to pass the Bipartisan Innovation Act, a bill that’s aimed at boosting American competitiveness on the world stage. Hidden away in the bill, however, is a significant and complex policy change that will have far-reaching effects on U.S. households and businesses. It’s known as the de minimis trade threshold, or “DMT.”
Under current law, the DMT allows consumers to receive inexpensive products from overseas without paying excessive tariffs. For example, shipments valued under $800 from a Canadian or Mexican business incur no import duties and are subject to minimal clearance procedures and data requirements when entering the United States. One of the most common examples of this are airport duty-free stores.
Unfortunately, Rep. Earl Blumenauer, an Oregon Democrat, is leading an effort to lower the DMT from $800. This would subject low dollar levels of imports to the tariffs and subject small shipments to new administrative compliance burdens. Small businesses will be especially harmed because they are more likely to ship in smaller batches. Moreover, many small firms simply don’t have the resources to deal with the time and cost of additional clearance procedures and data requirements.
More than two million packages come through customs into the United States each day under the DMT. Gutting the existing import rule would effectively levy a new tax on nearly every one of these shipments. Duties, merchandise processing fees, and brokerage costs could more than double the price of goods that currently fall under the DMT.
These costs tend to fall more heavily on small businesses because those businesses are more likely to ship in smaller quantities and have fewer resources than large firms to manage administrative tasks. Small businesses, therefore, would face a disproportionately high cost of compliance with import procedures for low-value parcels.
Walk through your supermarket, hardware store, or your local coffee shop. Prices are rising and shortages abound. Subjecting smaller shipments to new or expanded tariff duties will not only lead to even higher prices, but also will tie up even more shipments at U.S. ports. That’s the one-two punch to American consumers and families.
A few years ago, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, told CNBC that President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum were “no big deal.” He said the tariffs would increase the price of a car by only one percent and the price of a can of soup by less than a penny. But a penny here and one percent there, added up across the economy, amounts to real money.
Politicians are quick to blame a nebulous “supply chain” for inflation and shortages. But they refuse to acknowledge the part their own policies play. Undoing the DMT provision would only increase the inflationary pressures and shortages Americans are faced with today. Congress needs to consider the cost to American consumers, businesses, and the economy before rolling back the de minimis threshold.
