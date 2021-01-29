To the Bend-La Pine School Board and community:
I’m writing to share my concerns over the return to school options presented by the Bend-La Pine School Board, and to seek your support for more equitable learning models.
I’ve written several emails to the school board, superintendent and Summit High School administration expressing the concerns shared by my teachers, my classmates and myself over returning to school in person. Each time, I’ve received distant responses dismissing our concerns.
Both students and teachers are uncomfortable with returning to hybrid/in-person learning due to the current COVID-19 conditions. Cases remain high in Deschutes County, and hardly anyone has received vaccinations. The other options (comprehensive distance learning and online) would mean we’d lose our current teachers and have to change our schedules, as well as lose access to certain classes. Teachers have begun resigning, unwilling to jeopardize their families’ health. Students are being forced to choose between their safety and their education.
Families can’t even choose CDL in good conscience as the district is still working out details. From what most of us understand, it’s a pseudo-online program that creates more problems than solutions. The board thought CDL would resolve our concerns, but it only multiplies them. Instead of investing time and resources into this new option, they should focus on improving what’s already in place.
I’ve proposed a fourth learning model that would allow students who need to return to in-person to do so, while others continue to learn safely from their homes. Teachers would livestream their classes or set up a WebEx during the class (which we currently do) so that both at-home and in-person students can participate and learn. This suggestion has been rejected by the superintendent despite her providing no substantial reason that it couldn’t work.
The district’s refusal to work with students and families directly opposes Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement that allows individual districts to decide when to return to in-person learning:
“In addition to schools continuing to adhere to required health and safety protocols and working in close consultation with their local public health authority, … teachers, school staff, parents and students should be engaged in this decision-making process to allow schools to make the best choice for their community and their students.”
Students, teachers, and parents were supposed to be engaged in creating a safe return to school. Instead, we were presented with three feeble options and told to choose.
In our modern learning environment, we should have modern solutions. This includes incorporating more technology into our schools. This shouldn’t be an issue as Bend-La Pine schools are already equipped with and adapted to iPads and other devices. Yet, this proposal is repeatedly turned down.
The school board created solutions for those who asked to return to in-person learning, despite it being unsafe. They need to listen to the hundreds of families who want to stay with their own schools, but aren’t ready to go into the classroom.
Students shouldn’t be forced to choose between their education and their safety for any reason, especially in a time of such uncertainty. The options put forth by the school board are inequitable and irresponsible, compromising the well-being of all students.
Students want to be able to return to the classroom, but only once it’s safe. As Superintendent Lora Nordquist points out, Gov. Brown’s orders state that schools can reopen safely only when cases in the area are low. Schools can enact as many mandates as they’d like, but so long as COVID-19 is high in our county, it will spread through schools.
Summit High School is my home. These inadequate options are not what I want for the place I love. All I ask is that the option to continue with our current learning model be offered in addition to the others.
Please help us get the opportunity to learn in the way that works best for each of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.