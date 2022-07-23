In November 2020, Deschutes County voters approved Measure 109, which legalized the therapeutic, supervised use of psilocybin in the state of Oregon.
On Wednesday, Commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone voted to place an opt out measure on the November election ballot, which would ban psilocybin services from operating in the unincorporated areas of Deschutes County. Commissioner Phil Chang voted against it.
The commissioners convened a public hearing on the opt out. Seventy-five people submitted testimony against opting out, while only 10 commented in favor. Doctors, nurses and therapists spoke about the effectiveness of psilocybin therapy in treating major depression, anxiety, PTSD, alcoholism, addiction, and thoughts of suicide. Veterans shared deeply personal stories about trying every treatment imaginable, and finally finding immediate relief and lasting improvement of their symptoms after attending psilocybin retreats overseas.
Our community implored them not to place an opt out on the ballot, but Commissioners Adair and DeBone did so anyway, and chose to ignore the will of the people.
This failure of leadership and vision does not serve the best interests of Deschutes County residents. Commissioners Adair and DeBone had an opportunity to support veterans, offer hope to those who struggle with chronic mental health challenges, and ensure rural communities have equitable access to psilocybin treatment — but they didn’t.
Our community is experiencing a mental health crisis, and the pandemic has only made it worse. A recent survey by the Department of Health and Human Services found that Oregon ranks:
- First in the nation for opioid addiction.
- Second in the nation for mental illness.
- Last for access to mental and behavioral health services for substance use disorders.
More and better treatment options are urgently needed. Research has shown that psilocybin is safe and effective in treating depression, anxiety, trauma and substance use disorders. It may not be a cure-all but as the local mental health authority, our commissioners should be leading the way to ensure rural residents have access to this therapy.
Commissioners Adair and DeBone have indicated that they understand the mental health crisis in our communities. Yet they insist on wasting taxpayer dollars and second-guessing Deschutes County voters, mental health professionals, health care workers, and veterans.
The reason they gave is that the regulations around land use are uncertain. While it’s true there are questions of when, where, and how the service centers may operate, we can come up with reasonable answers. This is solvable. The county has a highly experienced planning department that is skilled at developing rules and regulations for land use. If they start now, they will have the time to develop those guidelines with input from rural residents, psilocybin advocates, and future service providers.
This is not a land use dilemma. We have everything we need to figure out reasonable rules for when, where, and how the psilocybin industry operates.
The real question is about prioritizing mental health care for our communities. What we need are leaders who won’t use land use as an excuse to compromise the availability of this promising treatment for residents of our county.
When asked by Commissioner Chang why they think voters will change their minds after voting in favor of Measure 109, Commissioners Adair and DeBone both replied: “No comment.”
I’m challenging Commissioner Adair in the upcoming election because I believe that leaders should remove barriers to mental health care, not build them. Every resident of Deschutes County has the right to make their own healthcare decisions without interference or overreach from local authorities.
Deschutes County deserves leaders who respect the will of the voters and collaborate to find reasonable solutions so that everyone in our communities can thrive.
When I started Pandemic Partners in March 2020, the premise was simple: If you need help, ask; if you can give help, do it. Right now, Deschutes County residents are asking for help — and Commissioners Adair and DeBone are turning their backs on us.
