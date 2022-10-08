Would you vote to turn 710 acres of pristine Central Oregon wildlife habitat, a beautiful plateau bigger than Smith Rock State Park, into 71 ten-acre estates with million-dollar homes?
Last week, Commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone did just that. They voted yet again to rezone rural lands, removing agricultural protections to make way for rural sprawl. Even worse, each of these 71 estates comes with an exempt well allowing up to 15,000 gallons of groundwater per day, more than one million gallons per day for this new development, which is highly irresponsible given our multi-year drought.
How did this happen?
Deschutes County Commissioners have tremendous power over whether land is developed or preserved. Oregon’s land-use laws are intended to protect beloved forests, agricultural lands, and open spaces by concentrating urban uses and population centers within cities’ urban growth boundaries.
When thoughtfully applied, this system upholds the rural character of unincorporated communities and allows farmers and ranchers to continue to thrive.
Deschutes County residents were fierce in their opposition. Over 200 community members spoke out against this rural sprawl along with groups like Central Oregon LandWatch, Oregon Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development. They cited concerns about the loss of a large area of valuable wildlife habitat, heightened wildfire risk, and water scarcity. One neighboring cattle rancher even offered to lease the land for winter range.
Unfortunately, public opinion wasn’t enough. Commissioners Adair and DeBone could have denied this application for many valid reasons: the loss of agricultural lands and wildlife habitat, water concerns, wildfire risk, or changing the rural character of the overall area. Instead, they approved the rezoning on the basis of soil quality. The land is zoned as exclusive farm use (EFU). Developers argue that since the land isn’t suitable for farming, it does not meet the EFU standard for protections and can therefore be rezoned for development.
This technicality allowed Commissioners Adair and DeBone to abdicate their responsibility to protect rural lands, farmers and ranchers, and the Central Oregon way of life. The Deschutes County Commissioners have a pattern of supporting haphazard growth and rural sprawl. They have repeatedly voted to rezone agricultural lands for developers to make way for rural subdivisions and destination resorts.
At best, this is a slight-of-hand to distract from our real housing needs. I don’t think anyone in Central Oregon would agree that these overpriced estates address our workforce housing issue.
At worst, it’s yet another example of forever altering treasured and protected rural lands and over-allocating our precious, dwindling groundwater supply in the midst of an extreme drought.
But it doesn’t have to be this way, and you do have a vote that matters this November.
One solution is to create a new zoning classification that better acknowledges the value of our high desert lands. If we, as a community, want to preserve our beautiful rural lands for wildlife habitat and agriculture, we could partner with the state land use planning system and legislature to add a “High Desert Goal.” This goal would recognize the value of undeveloped high desert land for what it is, rather than forcing it to fit into the wrong classification so that it can be exploited.
It’s time to elect leaders who will fight for policies that benefit and protect our wildlife, farmers, and ranchers. We deserve leaders who won’t settle for our lands to be labeled worthless and surrendered to sprawl.
I am running for County Commissioner against Commissioner Adair so that I can help protect what we love about Central Oregon while planning for a future where we can all thrive.
Morgan Schmidt is a candidate for Deschutes County Commission, Position 3.
