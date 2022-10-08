Editor's Note

Would you vote to turn 710 acres of pristine Central Oregon wildlife habitat, a beautiful plateau bigger than Smith Rock State Park, into 71 ten-acre estates with million-dollar homes?

Last week, Commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone did just that. They voted yet again to rezone rural lands, removing agricultural protections to make way for rural sprawl. Even worse, each of these 71 estates comes with an exempt well allowing up to 15,000 gallons of groundwater per day, more than one million gallons per day for this new development, which is highly irresponsible given our multi-year drought.

Morgan Schmidt is a candidate for Deschutes County Commission, Position 3.

