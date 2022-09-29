One of the most important responsibilities of local government is to be responsive to constituents, and to act and communicate in a transparent way. That’s not happening in Deschutes County with psilocybin. Instead, the implementation of this new industry appears to be driven by the personal agendas of two commissioners, resulting in a waste of staff time and taxpayer dollars, an increased legal risk for the county, and, worst, delayed access to an important mental health therapy that the majority of county residents have said they want.
There is clear support for psilocybin services in our county. In 2020, a majority of Deschutes County voters supported Measure 109 and at a public hearing this summer, more than 80 people provided testimony on this topic, with over 90% speaking in support. Despite this, commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted to place a measure on the November ballot to “opt out” of psilocybin services (Commissioner Phil Chang voted against it). If this opt out, known as Measure 9-152, passes, it will ban psilocybin businesses from operating in the unincorporated county.
Commissioners DeBone and Adair, however, don’t seem to have much faith that their opt out will succeed because at the same meeting they instructed the county’s planning department to draft local rules and regulations governing psilocybin services. These are called time, place and manner regulations, or TPMs.
Developing TPMs for an entirely new industry is normally a lengthy process with significant public input. However, with little to no public input, the planning department quickly drafted three TPM options for the Commissioners. DeBone and Adair chose to move forward with developing the most restrictive one.
If adopted by the county, these TPMs will effectively ban psilocybin by making it too difficult for businesses to operate. For example, out of the tens of thousands of properties in the unincorporated county, only a few hundred would qualify for psilocybin businesses and every one of those is located on or within 200 feet of a major highway with high traffic and noise. For a therapy that requires a calm and quiet setting, this simply won’t work. Additionally, some are located as far away as Brothers. This further impedes access to a safe and effective therapy.
Even if you don’t care about psilocybin services, you probably do care about how your tax dollars are being spent. This crusade against psilocybin is likely costing hundreds of hours of staff time across the planning and legal departments. In addition, the state law requires that TPMs be “reasonable”. Since the current draft TPMs are overly restrictive and therefore unreasonable, this increases the county’s risk of one or more lawsuits. A similar scenario played out with cannabis a few years ago, leading to a lengthy litigation process with multiple appeals. After spending thousands in taxpayer dollars and using hundreds of hours of staff time, the county lost. It will lose again with psilocybin.
Perhaps worst of all, even if the TPMs are overruled in some future lawsuit, access to this important mental health therapy — which veterans, hospice nurses, therapists and others have testified in support of — will be delayed by months, if not years, for Deschutes County residents.
This is a misuse of public resources. Commissioners DeBone and Adair are elected officials who have a responsibility to their constituents. Their mandate is to represent the voters, not to carry out their own personal agendas.
Deschutes County residents can make their voices heard before these TPMs are finalized.
