One of the most important responsibilities of local government is to be responsive to constituents, and to act and communicate in a transparent way. That’s not happening in Deschutes County with psilocybin. Instead, the implementation of this new industry appears to be driven by the personal agendas of two commissioners, resulting in a waste of staff time and taxpayer dollars, an increased legal risk for the county, and, worst, delayed access to an important mental health therapy that the majority of county residents have said they want.

There is clear support for psilocybin services in our county. In 2020, a majority of Deschutes County voters supported Measure 109 and at a public hearing this summer, more than 80 people provided testimony on this topic, with over 90% speaking in support. Despite this, commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted to place a measure on the November ballot to “opt out” of psilocybin services (Commissioner Phil Chang voted against it). If this opt out, known as Measure 9-152, passes, it will ban psilocybin businesses from operating in the unincorporated county.

Angelique Loscar is a resident of Deschutes County and works in end-of-life care.

