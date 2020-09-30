Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Henderson’s use of the phrase “China virus” in a recent Facebook post (“Facing the never-ending China virus, all of our normal celebrations of 244 years [sic] of American independence have been prohibited …The President explained the importance of Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and T. Roosevelt …to those who missed ‘history’ in history classes”) in reference to SARS-CoV-2 shows that he is unfit to serve on the board of commissioners. As a county commissioner, Mr. Henderson should strive to exhibit leadership in our community, and it is incumbent on him to represent the interests of all Deschutes County residents without malice or bias.
While Mr. Henderson bemoans that some individuals have missed important history lessons, he seems to have entirely missed the long history of racism, scapegoating, and exclusion perpetrated against Asian Americans. Starting in the 1880s, the idea of “Yellow Peril” resulted in state-sanctioned anti-Asian discrimination both nationally and in Oregon and continued into the 1900s with an editorial in the Bend Bulletin accusing Japanese Americans of bringing a “lower standard of living [to Oregon while] the inferior yellow man slowly drives out his neighbor (Jan 26, 1922).”
We see echoes of this discriminatory attitude towards BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) to this day. Thus, while “China virus” may seem like a small two-word phrase, allowing an elected official to make bigoted remarks like this is the first step towards additional state-sanctioned racism while hindering our ability to combat an infectious disease. This attitude is not only wrong, it is dangerous.
In 2015, the World Health Organization published guidelines on naming novel diseases and strongly cautioned against referencing geographic locations or people when referring to pathogens; this practice can “provoke a backlash against members of … particular communities and have serious consequences for people’s lives … and [cause] unnecessary negative effects.” Rutgers University researchers echoed this sentiment, noting that associating illnesses with particular groups “allows the rest of society to simultaneously assign blame … and poses a serious health threat because it allows individuals to disassociate themselves from risk groups.” Not only is the use of “China virus” racist, it erodes our ability to stop the spread of this virus by dividing the community and misleading people into erroneously believing that they are at lower risk if they are not part of the “targeted” ethnic group.
Mr. Henderson’s use of the phrase “China virus” is racist, xenophobic, and unnecessarily divisive; it contradicts well known best practices, and serves to inflame tensions during a stressful time.
This phrase is used to tacitly assign blame for SARS-CoV-2-related disease and stress to China, and by extension, Chinese people. This in turn empowers individuals to blame Asian Americans for stresses they are facing. According to STOP AAPI HATE, anti-Asian sentiment has been rising, with attacks against Asian Americans reported in 47 states including Oregon:
I got into the elevator … so I could get my mail. … The elevator opened on the 4th floor and this unmasked white woman yelled “You f---king Chinese people, you’re not going to get away with this, we’re going to get you.”
The board of county commissioners serves “as the public’s elected advocate” and allowing someone like Mr. Henderson to remain on the board destroys public trust in our elected officials. Someone who holds racist and xenophobic views cannot fairly represent the interests of Deschutes County residents.
Much of the response to the coronavirus pandemic is managed at the county level, with the board of county commissioners taking the lead in supervising numerous public health professionals who ensure that restaurants and other public spaces can open safely. Someone who knowingly contradicts public health best practices should not be in a position to guide policymaking decisions for the county during a pandemic. Instead of leading Deschutes County residents with a thoughtful, effective, evidence-based approach, Mr. Henderson is furthering national polarization with his inflammatory words. Ignorance and bigotry have no place in Deschutes County, particularly when lives are at stake.
