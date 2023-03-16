Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Much time, effort, resources and ink have been spent on the homeless issue and its causes. The more things change, the more they stay the same ... or get worse. Each census of the homeless in Bend indicates it is growing, not declining. Until we recognize the reality in front of us and address true sources and solutions, the desired results will little more than hope and good intentions. The actions, decisions, and headlines the week of March 6th prompted the following letter to Deschutes County Commissioners.

Commissioners Patti Adair, Phil Chang, Tony DeBone;

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Jack Holt lives in Bend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.