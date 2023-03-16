Much time, effort, resources and ink have been spent on the homeless issue and its causes. The more things change, the more they stay the same ... or get worse. Each census of the homeless in Bend indicates it is growing, not declining. Until we recognize the reality in front of us and address true sources and solutions, the desired results will little more than hope and good intentions. The actions, decisions, and headlines the week of March 6th prompted the following letter to Deschutes County Commissioners.
Commissioners Patti Adair, Phil Chang, Tony DeBone;
Your decision on the south Bend camper issue was made on real world considerations rather than emotion. Refreshing! Costs, funding, and the responsibility you are charged with appear to be the motivation for your vote. The letter sent to the city of Bend affirms the commitment to find viable solutions rather than enabling programs that only exacerbate the problem.
More benefits for bad behavior are not the answer. Coronado, Calif., Mayor Richard Bailey and the City Council recognize the common threads of homelessness ... addiction, mental illness, a combination of both, and personal issues. However, they’re actively focused in only two categories: those who want help in recovering from their state of homelessness, and those who do not. Coronado’s common sense, high-barrier solution is to work with those trying to move out of homelessness and providing the services necessary to do just that. For those who choose to stay homeless, the ‘No Camping’ sign is out.
The voters legalized personal amounts of drugs, with the predictable result quickly apparent. Government has enabled homelessness as a way of life by its own dictates and policies. It opted for paying people not to work (Tell me how you’ll pay me, I’ll tell what I’ll do), de-funding police, weak judicial system (including the option to do rehab instead of jail time), providing drug paraphernalia, drug safe houses, Narcan availability, providing low-barrier shelter options and the list goes on. There are no surprises here, by providing incentives to remain homeless rather than to offering up basic, fundamental solutions.
Headline in The Bulletin is the County decision to end the drug treatment program. I doubt that would have been the decision if the program had been a measurable success. If success stories abound, those stories have sure been suppressed. Assuming the drug treatment programs have been simply spinning the County’s wheels, the decision was a good one and the funding for the program can be put to a more productive use(s). There are a lot of demands for tax money, and the wise use of those funds is imperative.
It would be interesting to know how the much-delayed program for using sin taxes generated by the sale of marijuana and other drugs in Oregon is being used to provide rehabilitation caused by the use of those drugs. This was one of the big selling points when the issue was presented to Oregon voters.
It would seem that this funding could be the foundation for meaningfully addressing Oregon’s addiction problem.
The forest road to the Phil’s Trail parking lot off Skyliners Road is accessible year-round. A gate near the parking lot is locked from Dec. 1 to Mar. 31 each year to protect deer and elk winter range. Some want the gate locked to prevent people from camping on the forest land. Closure of the road year-round would require a new environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.