Anyone who has ever worked in government knows that getting things done takes time. There is a reason for that. Government employees must follow a lot of rules and procedures. They must do their jobs in the open. And because of the way governments are organized, public servants need to coordinate actions across disciplines. A law that a legislative body enacts may not be implemented for several years while the specialists devise the method to carry out the law.
In 2016 Oregon legislators agreed on goals for reducing carbon emissions in our state. This noble concept was meant to shield Oregon from the effects of global warming and put us in the lead for addressing climate change.
By 2020, Gov. Kate Brown, realizing that Oregon was woefully behind in meeting the goals, decided to hurry things along. She issued an Executive Order 20-04 Directing State Agencies to Take Actions to Reduce and Regulate Greenhouse Gas Emissions. Nineteen agencies are examining ways to accomplish their work while reducing carbon emissions.
Two of the agencies, the Department of Land Conservation and Development and the Department of Transportation working with a seven-person citizen advisory committee that includes Deschutes County Administrator Nick Lelack, are regularly sharing some of these ideas with the public. Because transportation is responsible for the largest share of CO2 emissions, many of the rule changes involve reducing fossil fuel vehicles, improving bike and pedestrian access and public transit.
The DLCD proposes developing more compact housing, dubbed Climate Friendly Areas. Multifamily dwellings would be the norm. In an early draft the rule would have required 100-foot tall structures, but that has been revised to 85 feet. Additionally, the latest draft, according to Kevin Young of DLCD, would allow Bend to designate its own climate friendly areas with lower building heights and densities.
Neighborhood Association leaders believe it is important for Bend residents to understand how proposals will impact life in our community. Will we suddenly see many taller buildings and more buses? Two members of the Neighborhood Association Round Table have developed a presentation to help us understand and be prepared to ask questions at the upcoming hearings this spring. We owe Lisa Mushel and Mike Walker of Century West Neighborhood a debt of gratitude for plunging into the sea of acronyms and technical jargon.
Some questions they are posing: Will densely developed Climate Friendly Areas, created to increase the amount of housing, result in heat islands?
If the goal is to reduce carbon from vehicle miles traveled, won’t building out Highway 97 encourage more driving?
One measurement for judging accomplishment of the goal is Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT). The current rule measures traffic within Bend’s borders, but we all know there is considerable traffic between Bend and the other cities in what is fast becoming a metroplex. Should the VMT take those trips into account?
Does this planning process include an economic analysis of the proposed actions?
Will the creation of Climate Friendly Areas result in the displacement of existing businesses or homes?
This acceleration of government rulemaking prompts the Neighborhood Association Round Table to call upon the governor’s office to provide information on the entire rulemaking process of all agencies so that Bend residents may understand the consequences and benefits of the rules and the significant changes to our communities.
The next opportunity to learn about the proposals is 9 a.m. Jan. 28. The agenda and meeting materials for the CIAC’s next scheduled meeting is now available online. This is a virtual meeting.
Check out the Executive Order 20 04: oregon.gov/gov/Documents/executive_orders/eo_20-04.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.