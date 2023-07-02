Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

On June 29, Bulletin readers were once again subjected to Rich Belzer’s monthly bluster. While his guest column was cloaked in gratuitous thoughts of his own position concerning discrimination and his recollections of his “woke” upbringing, make no mistake, his column was just another one of a series of leftist hit pieces on Republicans in general and in this case, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida.

Belzer believes Gov. DeSantis approves discriminating against minorities claiming: “Yes, I was clearly raised to be ‘woke’ and Gov. DeSantis has stated woke is the enemy.” While Belzer would not identify which specific policies were anti-woke and how these are discriminatory, there are but a few that have gained national attention and wide-scale media coverage.

Bill Rich is a retired CPA and former CFO of an international food and beverage manufacturer. He lives in Bend.

