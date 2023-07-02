On June 29, Bulletin readers were once again subjected to Rich Belzer’s monthly bluster. While his guest column was cloaked in gratuitous thoughts of his own position concerning discrimination and his recollections of his “woke” upbringing, make no mistake, his column was just another one of a series of leftist hit pieces on Republicans in general and in this case, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida.
Belzer believes Gov. DeSantis approves discriminating against minorities claiming: “Yes, I was clearly raised to be ‘woke’ and Gov. DeSantis has stated woke is the enemy.” While Belzer would not identify which specific policies were anti-woke and how these are discriminatory, there are but a few that have gained national attention and wide-scale media coverage.
One can reasonably conclude these are among the policies that Belzer was referring to in his column. It is the belief that Gov. DeSantis’ opposition to the use of gender neutral pronouns in state government documents, his opposition to the teaching of an age-inappropriate sexual curriculum to K through 3rd graders (ages 5 to 8), his opposition to age-inappropriate sexual materials in elementary/middle school libraries, his opposition to the teaching of critical race theory (while supporting teaching the impact of slavery and racism), and his opposition to the restriction of parental rights in the educational upbringing of children is not only anti-woke but in a larger context encompasses all aspects of discrimination and discriminates against all minorities.
Belzer then goes on to try to convince us that most Americans agree with him by citing the “good news” of a March 8, 2023 USA Today/Ipsos survey (tinyurl.com/Ipwokesurvey) whereby 56% of those polled agreed with the definition of woke as being “informed, educated on and aware of social injustices.”
Belzer then concludes that since 56% agree on the definition of woke, he infers that 56% of us must also consider being called woke to be a “positive attribute.”
Well let’s go to the survey.
Immediately prior to the write up regarding the definition of woke and very hard to overlook, the survey clearly discloses that 40% of those polled considered being called “woke” to be an insult while only 32% of those polled considered being described as woke to be a compliment.
This is quite different than what Mr. Belzer would have us believe. So Belzer either did not read the survey he cites or he is purposely misinforming Bulletin readers or he is mindlessly repeating talking points he saw on the View or heard on CNN (or some other left leaning media outlet) without doing any of his own research.
Interestingly, reading further into the survey, we also learn that 61% oppose allowing people to identify as something other than a man or woman on government documents such as birth certificates, passports, or drivers licenses (only 36% support); 61% oppose using gender neutral pronouns (only 36% support); 53% oppose teaching critical race theory (only 41% support) while 72% support teaching the impact of slavery and racism (which I think we all can agree is proper).
Judging from the survey, it appears to me that Gov. DeSantis seems to align himself with most Americans notwithstanding attempts to mislead us to the contrary.
Bill Rich is a retired CPA and former CFO of an international food and beverage manufacturer. He lives in Bend.
