It’s primary season where candidates must “primary hard left, or right, veer to center for general.” This has been the campaign model for a long time in our election process. The ranks for both primary political parties have waned in recent years. Yet, many states, including Oregon, doggedly hold on to “closed” primaries. In Oregon, this results in a significant number of eligible voters being left out and disenfranchised. Just because they have chosen to leave a primary party, or never found one they could support, should not be a basis to exclude their participation. Over the last 60 years less than half of those eligible voted in the primaries. This means the radical activists, and party loyalists, drive the selection for their party. This drive has not proven to be toward the center but to the fringe. This creates further political divide and legislative dysfunction. It is time for ranked voting and to let every eligible voter participate in selecting representatives.
Every candidate must reach out to the fringe, single issue and party loyalists and pander for their active support. Their approval and support are critical in gaining the endorsement of party leaders and party funding. Candidates must swing hard right, or left, to solidify their base to win the primary. It is do or die. Lose the primary and you are out. Historically, only about 40% of the party members, the most avid party loyalists, participate in primaries. So, it is understandable for candidates to visit QAnon, anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ organizations and their counterparts seek the support of extreme environmentalist, pro-LGBTQ/abortion, ‘socialist’, and labor organizations. Yet, as candidates struggle to separate themselves from their internal party competition, their words and campaigns will suffer, in the general election. Those extreme quotes and positions will undoubtedly rise from the ashes and be played un-mercilessly in the general election campaign. This is especially true for a Republican whose numbers show decline as their policies wain in statewide support.
The greatest voting bloc in Oregon, is forced to choose between, possibly, the worst of the parties’ nominees; those selected by the party fringe. Thirty-five percent of Oregon registered voters are nonaffiliated, which is more than the Republicans, 24%, and the Democrats, 34%. The remaining 7% are within seven additional parties. A candidate has little to no hope to swing the state if he or she cannot swoon the disenfranchised nonaffiliated. Each party’s champion will have to steer hard to the center, and the Republicans will have to pull so hard their candidate’s credibility and sincerity will be challenged.
Oregon has been the leader in mail-in ballots and now could be a leader in adopting a ranked voting system. The state should follow the lead of Maine and Alaska in implementation. There are several other states, counties and cities that have adopted and to some degree implemented the system. It is not new and really not too complicated. A distinct advantage is every eligible voter can be in the game as is every candidate. Candidates are obligated to appeal to the greatest bloc of voters. This can break the cycle of partisan politics and return the democracy to the electorate not the electee’s special interests. Ranked voting allows each voter to vote in order of their a priori. It will encourage moderate candidates, free of party affiliation, to campaign. It will require all candidates to campaign on broader issues in a nonpartisan manner. They will have to garnish votes from all sectors of the community, not just the party loyal. It will end the practice of voting against a candidate and encourage voting for candidates.
Ranked voting has the chance of stopping the steal of our elections by party bosses and the party loyal and returning our democracy to all of us. #NeverFeartheDream
