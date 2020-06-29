The editorial board rightfully pointed out in May that Bend-La Pine School s has done an admirable job in applying a temporary bridge across the Digital Divide. In collaboration with BendBroadband, the district was able to provide free internet to hundreds of families in Bend and Redmond. In households facing a more persistent divide, the school rushed to deliver hot spots to families in need. But this Band-Aid approach to the divide fails to address the three-legged stool of digital inclusion: universal access to high-speed internet, possession of sufficient devices and attainment of digital literacy.
The long-term solution to closing the digital divide in Bend and across Central and Eastern Oregon is city- and county-led fiber networks. With fiber networks available in cities small and large, rural and more rural, residents will be able to attain each aspect of the aforementioned stool. Now’s the time to prioritize these projects: COVID-19 has made clear that inadequate internet access is not just a matter of binging the latest Netflix show. Access to high-speed, affordable internet is a human right that is imperative to anyone reaching their full potential.
The case for publicly owned fiber networks is as clear as Crater Lake is blue. Through fiber, communities will be far better able to ensure the three-legged stool is in place for residents across the state.
First, unlike private actors that don’t have an incentive to build out their networks to the most remote residences, a public approach will take on the costs of connecting every household — knowing that universal connection is paramount to economic vibrancy and individual autonomy. Second, the long-term savings generated by a fiber network will free up resources to invest in devices for every resident — and not just devices to rent, but ones to fully own. And, third, once residents have access to the internet and a device to permanently call their own, cities and counties can better deliver digital literacy training to those trying to take the next step in their mastery of word processing, coding and more.
A glance to Sandy across the Cascades reveals that starting a publicly owned fiber network requires community support and persistence. The eponymously named SandyNet got started thanks to a committed bunch of private and public stakeholders that recognized the long-term benefits of creating a fiber network. Through the development of an incremental building process and adoption of a smart business plan, SandyNet has grown into a key public asset in the community. Residents can access gigabit speeds at relatively low rates. Private and public stakeholders have similarly benefited — case in point, the Oregon Department of Transportation has used high speeds made available by SandyNet to better monitor and manage traffic through the city.
The story of Sandy is a story told across communities that had the foresight to invest in fiber. Where internet connectivity becomes a priority, economic development follows. Places as remote as Jackson and Owsley counties in Kentucky can become hubs for the jobs of the future. It follows that there’s no corner of Oregon that won’t benefit from greater connectivity to the internet.
Bend’s response to COVID-19 has demonstrated the resilience of the community and its commitment to investing in the ability of every resident to study remotely, upskill for their next job and “attend” virtual telehealth appointments. The next step in that commitment is recognizing that only through a publicly owned fiber network can every leg of the stool become available.
