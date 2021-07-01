By my count, the print edition of the June 30 Bulletin featured six stories that addressed various impacts of climate change, including the abnormally early start to our wildfire season and the unprecedented, deadly heat event upon us here in the Pacific Northwest. I was heartened to see that the paper’s lead story — at least as it appeared in the print edition — made clear the explicit link between weather events such as this deadly heat dome, increased fire severity and human-caused climate change.
The present events leave those of us in the scientific and emergency response communities with virtually no doubt that the human release of fossil fuels into the atmosphere has helped bring about these events, and that the changes humanity has caused are making heat events, fires, hurricanes, and floods more extreme, and more dangerous. Unfortunately, several national media outlets reporting on the “heat dome” this week failed to acknowledge these causal linkages, even in passing.
Instead, many of these stories and their accompanying photographs — including a locally focused story here in that recent Bulletin — framed the event for readers as just another unpleasant bout of heat whose effects might be mitigated by the consumption of shave ice or a refreshing float down a river. In The Bulletin’s case, the paper’s other reporting did provide the missing scientific context for readers of the print edition; unfortunately, those who consume their news online might very well have read only the local article, which did not mention climate change.
The context is critical because the reality is stark: We should be facing these agonizing days as a horrifying and sobering harbinger of far worse things to come in our very near future.
Human-caused climate change has raised average temperatures across the Pacific Northwest by nearly 2 degrees Fahrenheit over the past century, and made nearly all forms of extreme weather more likely. The High Desert region southeast of Bend that encompasses Lake and Harney counties has seen even more extreme change: Average temperatures there have risen between 3.8 and 3.9 degrees Fahrenheit since 1895, making it one of the top 10 fastest warming regions in North America.
These events and trends will continue to cost society billions of dollars in property and infrastructure damage and cause human death and suffering. In addition, we can expect the disruption of complex ecological and geochemical systems that provide us with critical services such as water for drinking and irrigation.
As an MIT-trained oceanographer and earth system scientist, military veteran, and certified Incident Commander serving in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve, I grapple with these realities throughout the globe and Western Hemisphere as a climate expert and as a first responder to hurricanes and other natural disasters. As a father, husband and resident of Bend, I face these consequences here personally in the High Desert alongside all of The Bulletin’s readers.
There is some time left to mitigate the worst possible consequences of our fossil fuel addiction. Some of the best minds in the world are working on nature-based and engineered solutions that might help us reduce and then eliminate our reliance on oil, coal and natural gas — all while trying to remove from the atmosphere and oceans some of the carbon dioxide we have emitted.
But make no mistake: We are grappling with an existential threat to our planet and society whose consequences are deadly serious. Apart from perhaps only nuclear holocaust, climate change is the most significant and all-encompassing threat we have ever faced.
Media have a duty to report on the present weather in this awful and serious context so there can be no doubt, excuses or dangerous climate denialism in the minds of readers and viewers. I was heartened to see that The Bulletin continues to take this duty seriously.
