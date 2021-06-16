Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of four columns over the next two months on climate change and potential legislation that may give readers information they can take action on in the effort to meet carbon emission reduction goals.
Water in the Klamath Basin is in such short supply that in late May thousands of juvenile salmon in the lower Klamath watershed died. Water for Klamath Project farmers has been cut to zero by the Bureau of Reclamation.
Topsoil in Madras is being depleted since water allocations are forcing farmers to leave half of their acreage fallow. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that only 55% of U.S. topsoil has adequate moisture, 10 points less than last year.
While the pandemic caused prices of many foods to rise, shortages from the farm are also a factor. The causes are drought, storms and fires coincident with higher levels of carbon in the atmosphere.
The previous column described federal legislation to reduce carbon emissions as generally falling into three categories: expenditures, regulation and/or a carbon price. Here are some updates on what is actually happening.
The climate change expenditures in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill have likely disappeared. Existing programs including electric car and energy-efficient appliance tax credit will continue for at least this year. Theoretically offsetting those lost climate change elements, many bills have been introduced for bits and pieces of the carbon picture, but each will nevertheless have to pass Congress.
Given the difficulty of passing expenditure bills, the energy grid should be the target. Utilities are trying to cope with incorporating renewable sources to reduce their own emissions while also supplying additional power to support an economywide conversion from fossil fuels.
The switch goes beyond electric vehicles to manufacturing, agriculture, heating and just about any other process you can think of. There are technical problems (seasonality and inverters) and cost.
Wood McKenzie, an industry consultant, estimates $4.5 trillion to adapt and upgrade but Oil Price — an oil and gas consulting firm — says $7 trillion to also fix poorly developed and maintained grids like the Texas system. The federal Department of Energy and National Renewable Energy Laboratory are already working on technical issues. This is a challenge and investment worthy of the U.S. federal government.
Regulations on energy utilities that were in effect during the Obama administration are closer to being reestablished. However, recent data indicate that without additional efforts, emissions may still be well above 2050 goals. Carbon reductions from Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards have been reduced by more than 60% since an automaker petition last year.
Even so, regulations could have extraordinary value if they can be implemented in an infrastructure bill. Concrete and steel (4% to 4.5% of industrial emissions respectively) will be major components for repair and construction of highways and bridges. Both have emerging capabilities to reduce carbon emissions well below current levels.
McKinsey reports dated May and June 2020 provide instructive reviews of steel and concrete processes and inputs that reduce carbon. There are enough options for companies to pick those most appropriate for their operations. Given the amount to be spent on new infrastructure, new carbon-reducing technologies should be embraced whatever the final plan.
In short, neither expenditures nor regulations for carbon reduction have progressed this year. What’s left, however, is powerful. A price on carbon is waiting in the wings. A price on carbon levied only on the original producers of fossil fuels will make it through every transaction in the economy based on the level of carbon emitted.
In the U.S., 180 billion monetary transactions occurred in 2018, according to the Federal Reserve — that is 21 million an hour! It is hard to imagine the rate and volume of monetary transactions, but it is even harder to imagine how many government expenditures, regulations and administrative agencies would be needed to affect each product or service bought or sold precisely on the basis of their carbon emissions.
Under carbon-pricing provisions, revenues are distributed to households such that a majority of households are better off despite carbon price increases. Other analyses (OECD, 2021) demonstrate an increase in employment and higher wages with carbon pricing similar to what has already occurred in the solar and wind industries.
Carbon pricing bills are also designed to equalize goods with different carbon emissions when they are imported. This means that importers can’t undercut the prices of U.S. goods that have lower emissions. The bills also recognize sequestration, that is, the storing of carbons within products (like concrete), soils, plants and underground.
Moreover, innovation is skyrocketing as scientists and engineers recognize the challenge of climate change. Converting from fossil fuels to green electricity is one methodology. Using fuel cells and nonpolluting methane are others. To implement these processes, industry needs to see a demonstration of national will to support the effort. For this, it needs an inexpensive, market based and economywide program. That’s a carbon price.
Burning fossil fuels changes more than the weather. It is also the source of air pollution, which killed 230,000 people in the United States in 2018. Yale Environmental also estimated the treatment of pollution-caused disease at $600 billion in that year alone. Whether it’s climate or disease, if you don’t think it can get any worse, think again. NASA and NOAA agreed that 419 ppm is the correct estimate of current atmospheric carbon.
Last column: Who supports what?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.