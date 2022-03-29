Cliff Bentz is not a friend of veterans. In the last nine months, he voted three times against legislation to help veterans. Most recently, he voted against legislation designed to help veterans who were exposed to burn pits during their combat service in Iraq and Afghanistan. His reason — it would be too expensive!
Burns pits were widely used to dispose of trash, debris and toxic waste. It doesn’t stretch credulity to imagine untold types of battlefield toxins released into the air and ingested by unsuspecting soldiers. Bentz is perfectly OK with veterans suffering alone with a variety of illnesses that many feel were developed while deployed. This is yet another instance where politicians like Bentz tell vets they have their backs to get votes and then betray them when it comes to providing care.
On Jan. 12, he voted against expanding GI Bill rights to National Guard and Reserve members, yet again a betrayal of our veterans. Many or those deployed come from the National Guard and Reserves. Is it a lot to ask for the richest nation on earth to help out veterans get somewhere with their lives by offering these benefits to these brave men and women?
Moreover, it is widely understood that, the GI Bill is one of the most successful investments in itself America has ever devised. It is certainly a wiser use of money than tax credits for oil companies and tax cuts for billionaires.
On Jan. 20, he voted against the EVEST Act, which automatically enrolls veterans who are eligible for VA health care into the VA health care system. Many veterans shy away from or avoid registering with VA because they suffer from PTSD. Because of their psychological battlefield wounds, they do not trust anyone including the VA. Mustering them into the VA system when they muster out of active duty will increase the chances that combat vets get necessary treatment and avoid becoming future criminal or mental health statistics. What kind of person would vote against such a sensible and humane measure?
Bentz brags about being a friend to veterans, but his votes do not support that. If cost is the issue for him, I would suggest he vote to avoid disastrous wars that create the need for these pieces of legislation. If his concern is taxing the system further, I suggest he champion an initiative to upgrade the VA computer and phone systems, so veterans can get treatment faster and easier. Lastly, he should support reducing the social cost of suffering combat veterans by increasing the amount of available counseling to increase the awareness of veterans to effective ways to manage their PTSD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.